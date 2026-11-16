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Indonesia apologises to Malaysia, Singapore over wildfire haze

Wildfires have burned through 2.88 million hectares (7.1 million acres) so far in 2026

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AFP
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People visit Merlion Park in Singapore on October 16, 2026, as the country continues to be shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.
People visit Merlion Park in Singapore on October 16, 2026, as the country continues to be shrouded in haze caused by fires in Indonesia.
AFP

Jakarta: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has apologised to Malaysia and Singapore over a toxic haze caused by rampant wildfires in his country that polluted the skies of Indonesia's neighbours. 

The months-long blazes on Borneo, Sumatra and Papua islands razed vast tracts of land and produced air pollution that sickened hundreds of thousands at home and drifted across borders to Malaysia and Singapore. 

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Prabowo told a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila on Sunday that the transboundary haze was "not our fault" and insisted that "we have done our best."

However, "on behalf of the Indonesian government, Indonesian people, we apologise if we have created suffering for the people of Singapore and Malaysia," Prabowo told leaders of ASEAN member states, according to a video of the plenary session released by the presidential secretariat.

Wildfires have burned through 2.88 million hectares (7.1 million acres) so far in 2026, according to the Nusantara Atlas deforestation monitor, an area 18 times the size of London.

Indonesia experiences fires every dry season, but this year's blazes have been particularly severe.

Researchers said last week that a strong El Nino weather phenomenon, climate change, deforestation and peatland drainage for mining and plantations have supercharged this year's Indonesian fire season.

Prabowo said Indonesian authorities have revoked 17 land concessions from corporations in connection with the blazes and 26 others are under investigation.

He added that Indonesia had deployed 71,000 people to tackle the blazes, noting the country lost 16 firefighters and two helicopters in firefighting missions. 

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