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UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria after deadly wildfires

Wildfires in northeast Algeria resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, MoFA said

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Algeria over the victims of wildfires in the northeast of the country, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to Algeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Algerian authorities were battling 64 active wildfires across 10 provinces on Friday after a devastating wave of blazes killed 12 people and injured dozens more.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection said emergency crews had extinguished 110 of 174 fires that erupted across the country over the previous 24 hours, leaving 64 blazes still burning.

The eastern province of Jijel was the worst affected, with 20 active fires. Skikda had 14, while El Tarf, near the Tunisian border, reported 10. Guelma had six ongoing fires, followed by Annaba with five and Bejaia with four.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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