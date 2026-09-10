UAE hopes Algeria’s decision is temporary and preserve fraternal ties
The UAE on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening relations with all countries in a way that serves shared interests, after Algeria announced its decision to sever relations with the UAE.
“In light of the decision by the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to sever relations with the United Arab Emirates, the UAE reaffirms that it values its relations with all countries and remains committed to developing and strengthening them in a manner that serves shared interests and promotes understanding, cooperation and prosperity,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The UAE said it hoped Algeria’s decision would be temporary, in a way that preserves the fraternal bonds between the two brotherly peoples”.
The ministry also reaffirmed the UAE’s appreciation for the Algerian people and its pride in the ties between the two peoples, particularly its relations with the Algerian community living in the UAE and visitors.
It stressed the UAE’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening those ties and shared interests.