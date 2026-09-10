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UAE reaffirms commitment to its ties with all countries to serve peoples’ interests

UAE hopes Algeria’s decision is temporary and preserve fraternal ties

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE has reaffirmed commitment to strong ties with all countries, expressing hope Algeria’s decision to sever relations is temporary.
The UAE has reaffirmed commitment to strong ties with all countries, expressing hope Algeria’s decision to sever relations is temporary.
WAM

The UAE on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining and strengthening relations with all countries in a way that serves shared interests, after Algeria announced its decision to sever relations with the UAE.

“In light of the decision by the sisterly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to sever relations with the United Arab Emirates, the UAE reaffirms that it values its relations with all countries and remains committed to developing and strengthening them in a manner that serves shared interests and promotes understanding, cooperation and prosperity,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

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The UAE said it hoped Algeria’s decision would be temporary, in a way that preserves the fraternal bonds between the two brotherly peoples”.

The ministry also reaffirmed the UAE’s appreciation for the Algerian people and its pride in the ties between the two peoples, particularly its relations with the Algerian community living in the UAE and visitors.

It stressed the UAE’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening those ties and shared interests.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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