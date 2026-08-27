Algeria wildfires kill 12 as 154 fires rage across country

Televised statement details regional impact as deadly Algeria wildfires spread
ALGIERS — Wildfires sweeping across northeastern Algeria killed 12 people on Wednesday, authorities said, as a severe heatwave intensified fire conditions across the country.
"Five deaths were recorded in the prefecture of Jijel, four in that of Bejaia and three in that of Tizi Ouzou," Interior Minister Said Sayoud said on television.
Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply
Sayoud said the deaths were recorded in three provinces: five in Jijel, four in Béjaïa and three in Tizi Ouzou. At least 54 people suffered burn injuries, including six who were in critical condition and receiving intensive care, according to the minister.
The fires erupted across several northern provinces, with Algeria's Civil Protection services recording 154 vegetation fires nationwide on Wednesday.
Béjaïa was among the hardest-hit areas, with 36 fires reported, 18 of which had been brought under control by Wednesday evening.
The Interior Ministry said emergency crews were continuing operations to contain fires and protect residents and property, mobilizing personnel and equipment in affected areas.
The worst-affected provinces include:
Jijel: Five deaths were reported. Multiple fires were burning around Ouled Yahia Khedrouche, Texenna, Ziama Mansouriah, Sidi Maarouf, Bordj Tahar and Chekfa.
Béjaïa: Four people were killed. The province recorded the largest number of individual fires, with 36 reported Wednesday.
Tizi Ouzou: Three deaths were reported.
Skikda: Fires were reported in several municipalities, including Tamalous, Filfila and Ouled Hbaba.
El Tarf: Several fires were reported around Aïn Kerma, Zitouna, Bouthaldja and Hammam Beni Salah.
Additional fires were reported in Tébessa, Annaba, Constantine, Sétif, Boumerdès and Tissemsilt.
Earlier Wednesday, Civil Protection officials reported 131 vegetation fires by 5 p.m., with Béjaïa recording 20, Tizi Ouzou 13, Skikda 10 and Jijel six at that point in the day. The number later rose to 154 nationwide as more fires were recorded.
The fires come as an exceptional heatwave grips North Africa, particularly Algeria and neighboring Tunisia. Extreme heat and dry vegetation can rapidly turn small fires into fast-moving blazes, while winds can make containment more difficult.
The tragedy also revives memories of Algeria's recurring summer wildfire disasters.
Northern and northeastern Algeria are particularly vulnerable to summer forest fires, with drought, high temperatures and increasingly extreme weather contributing to dangerous conditions.
2021: More than 90 people were killed in wildfires, particularly in the Kabylie region.
2022: Fires in the northeastern El Tarf region killed 37 people.
2023: Wildfires in northeastern Algeria killed 34 people, injured about 80 and forced more than 1,500 people from their homes.
July 2026: The Algerian government was already dealing with wildfire damage and had ordered compensation for affected residents. The Interior Ministry said the government was working to compensate victims before the end of August.
Aug. 26, 2026: A new wave of fires swept across numerous northern provinces, killing 12 people and injuring 54.
Authorities are continuing firefighting, evacuation and medical operations in affected areas. The immediate priorities are containing active fires, preventing them from spreading into populated areas and treating those injured.
The Interior Ministry has not indicated that the fires were caused by a single event or source. Investigations into the origins of individual fires would be needed before determining whether they resulted from natural conditions, accidents or human activity.
For now, the combination of extreme heat, dry vegetation and multiple simultaneous fire outbreaks is putting Algeria's emergency services under intense pressure.
The death toll could rise if critically injured victims succumb to their wounds, while authorities continue battling fires across the country's drought- and heat-stressed northern regions.