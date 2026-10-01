Nazaha investigates 381 suspects after carrying out 1,758 inspections in September
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha, detained 158 citizens and residents in September as part of investigations into bribery and abuse of official influence, the authority said on Thursday.
Nazaha said it carried out 1,758 inspection visits during the month and investigated 381 suspects, including employees of the ministries of Interior, Justice, Education, and Municipalities and Housing.
Some of those detained were subsequently released on bail in accordance with Saudi criminal procedure rules, while legal proceedings are continuing ahead of referral to the judiciary, the authority said.
The September figures represent an increase in detentions from August, when Nazaha detained 108 people after investigating 352 suspects and conducting 2,659 inspection visits.
Nazaha urged the public to report suspected financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including its toll free number 980.