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Saudi Arabia detains 158 government employees over bribery, influence abuse

Nazaha investigates 381 suspects after carrying out 1,758 inspections in September

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Nazaha carried out 1,758 inspection visits during September and investigated 381 suspects, including employees of the ministries of Interior, Justice, Education, and Municipalities and Housing.
Nazaha carried out 1,758 inspection visits during September and investigated 381 suspects, including employees of the ministries of Interior, Justice, Education, and Municipalities and Housing.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti Corruption Authority, known as Nazaha, detained 158 citizens and residents in September as part of investigations into bribery and abuse of official influence, the authority said on Thursday.

Nazaha said it carried out 1,758 inspection visits during the month and investigated 381 suspects, including employees of the ministries of Interior, Justice, Education, and Municipalities and Housing.

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Some of those detained were subsequently released on bail in accordance with Saudi criminal procedure rules, while legal proceedings are continuing ahead of referral to the judiciary, the authority said.

The September figures represent an increase in detentions from August, when Nazaha detained 108 people after investigating 352 suspects and conducting 2,659 inspection visits.

Nazaha urged the public to report suspected financial or administrative corruption through its official channels, including its toll free number 980.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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