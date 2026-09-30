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Saudi Arabia busts illegal Riyadh centre training absconding workers to run online stores

Workers allegedly charged SR300 for bogus international certificate in e commerce

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The illegal training centre, located in the capital’s Al Batha district, was uncovered during a joint inspection campaign involving the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and field enforcement officers from Riyadh police.
The illegal training centre, located in the capital’s Al Batha district, was uncovered during a joint inspection campaign involving the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and field enforcement officers from Riyadh police.
Okaz

Dubai: Saudi authorities have shut down an illegal operation in Riyadh that allegedly trained workers who had absconded from their sponsors to set up and run online stores for their own benefit, local media reported.

The site, located in the capital’s Al Batha district, was uncovered during a joint inspection campaign involving the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and field enforcement officers from Riyadh police.

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Authorities found that Asian workers were being trained at the premises to establish and manage e commerce businesses independently, in violation of Saudi regulations.

The operation was allegedly run by a foreign investor and two residents who were in violation of residency and labour regulations.

Preliminary investigations found that those behind the operation charged workers SR300 in return for what authorities described as a purported “international certificate” in e commerce.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a post on X that the workers found in violation of regulations had been detained. The two residents were referred to the relevant authorities, while the foreign investor was referred to the Ministry of Investment for further action.

Saudi regulations set a range of requirements for businesses engaged in e commerce, covering licensing, registration, disclosure and consumer protection.

Online businesses are required to meet regulatory requirements that can include commercial registration or appropriate freelance documentation and verification of the online store through the relevant authorities.

Businesses must also comply with applicable registration requirements of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, including obtaining a tax number where required.

E-commerce operators are required to disclose key business information to consumers, including registration details, the name and address of the service provider and effective contact channels such as an email address, telephone number or instant messaging service for customer enquiries and complaints.

Online stores must also clearly display the total price of goods or services, including shipping, delivery charges and taxes, before payment is completed, as well as provide clear delivery or service fulfilment times and avoid misleading consumers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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