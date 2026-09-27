Seventh edition brings global sports, concerts and cultural attractions to Saudi capital
Dubai: Riyadh Season 2026 will kick off on October 21, launching 10 weeks of entertainment, international sporting events, concerts and cultural experiences across the Saudi capital.
Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the start date for the seventh edition of the festival, which will be held under the “Big Time” slogan.
Alalshikh unveiled the date in a promotional video previewing the season’s sports, entertainment and arts programme, saying the events would further strengthen Riyadh’s position as a destination for major international events and audiences from around the world.
The programme will feature a packed sporting calendar, including major boxing and wrestling events, UFC bouts and the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament.
The season will also stage concerts featuring leading Saudi, Arab and international artists, alongside theatrical productions, stand-up comedy and entertainment aimed at children and families.
Boulevard World will return as one of the season’s main attractions, bringing together cultures and destinations from around the globe. The zone will expand this year with three new country pavilions representing the Netherlands, Portugal and Yemen.
Boulevard City will meanwhile reopen with new entertainment offerings, while Wonder Garden will feature a range of rides, attractions and activities.
Other venues and events include The Groves, the Farmers’ Market and the Ana Arabia exhibition at VIA Riyadh, with further programmes planned at locations across the capital.
Riyadh Season has grown into one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest annual entertainment events as the kingdom expands its tourism, leisure and cultural sectors under its economic diversification drive.