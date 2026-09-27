GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Riyadh Season 2026 to begin on October 21 with 10 weeks of entertainment

Seventh edition brings global sports, concerts and cultural attractions to Saudi capital

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Riyadh Season 2026 will start October 21, bringing 10 weeks of global entertainment, sports, concerts and family attractions across the Saudi capital.
Riyadh Season 2026 will start October 21, bringing 10 weeks of global entertainment, sports, concerts and family attractions across the Saudi capital.
SPA

Dubai: Riyadh Season 2026 will kick off on October 21, launching 10 weeks of entertainment, international sporting events, concerts and cultural experiences across the Saudi capital.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the start date for the seventh edition of the festival, which will be held under the “Big Time” slogan.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Alalshikh unveiled the date in a promotional video previewing the season’s sports, entertainment and arts programme, saying the events would further strengthen Riyadh’s position as a destination for major international events and audiences from around the world.

The programme will feature a packed sporting calendar, including major boxing and wrestling events, UFC bouts and the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament.

The season will also stage concerts featuring leading Saudi, Arab and international artists, alongside theatrical productions, stand-up comedy and entertainment aimed at children and families.

Boulevard World will return as one of the season’s main attractions, bringing together cultures and destinations from around the globe. The zone will expand this year with three new country pavilions representing the Netherlands, Portugal and Yemen.

Boulevard City will meanwhile reopen with new entertainment offerings, while Wonder Garden will feature a range of rides, attractions and activities.

Other venues and events include The Groves, the Farmers’ Market and the Ana Arabia exhibition at VIA Riyadh, with further programmes planned at locations across the capital.

Riyadh Season has grown into one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest annual entertainment events as the kingdom expands its tourism, leisure and cultural sectors under its economic diversification drive.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

All Riyadh students move to Madrasati as in-person classes paused for a week

Riyadh schools move online for a week, parents notified

1m read
New low-cost flights launch from Dammam

New low-cost flights launch from Dammam

2m read
US President Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Washington and Riyadh face difficult choices as Houthi forces expand their territorial gains in Yemen.

Emboldened Houthis escalate: What can stop them?

5m read
US President Donald Trump steps off from Marine One upon his arrival at the Ellipse just outside of the White House, in Washington.

US warns Saudi-Houthi conflict could ‘escalate rapidly’

3m read