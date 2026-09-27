Saudi Arabia shifts Riyadh schools to remote learning for a week

Teaching and administrative staff also ordered to work remotely via Madrasati
Schools in Riyadh have been directed to suspend in-person classes for one week and shift to remote learning through the Madrasati platform.
The decision applies to all students, as well as teaching, educational and administrative staff.
Students and parents have been notified through schools’ officially approved communication channels, according to sources.
Parents across Riyadh received emails from schools on Sunday announcing the last-minute shift to remote learning for a week, according to messages seen by AFP.
“We have just been informed by Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week,” read two separate messages seen by AFP.
There was no immediate official explanation for the decision. The Saudi Ministry of Education had not publicly announced the move at the time of publication.