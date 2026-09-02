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Saudi Arabia arrests 108 government employees over corruption charges

Nazaha investigates 352 employees after carrying out 2,659 oversight visits in August

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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108 government employees were arrested in August on suspicion of bribery and abuse of office following a series of investigations across several ministries.
108 government employees were arrested in August on suspicion of bribery and abuse of office following a series of investigations across several ministries.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority arrested 108 government employees in August on suspicion of bribery and abuse of office following a series of investigations across several ministries.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said some of those detained were later released on bail pending further legal procedures.

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The arrests followed 2,659 oversight visits carried out by the authority during August as part of efforts to detect corruption and strengthen integrity within government institutions.

Nazaha said 352 government employees were investigated over suspected involvement in criminal and administrative corruption cases during the month.

The investigations resulted in the arrest of 108 employees working at the ministries of Interior, Health, Justice, Commerce, and Municipalities and Housing.

The suspects face allegations including bribery and abuse of official positions, the authority said.

Nazaha regularly conducts monitoring and investigation operations across Saudi government agencies as part of the Kingdom’s campaign against financial and administrative corruption.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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