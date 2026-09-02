Nazaha investigates 352 employees after carrying out 2,659 oversight visits in August
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority arrested 108 government employees in August on suspicion of bribery and abuse of office following a series of investigations across several ministries.
The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said some of those detained were later released on bail pending further legal procedures.
The arrests followed 2,659 oversight visits carried out by the authority during August as part of efforts to detect corruption and strengthen integrity within government institutions.
Nazaha said 352 government employees were investigated over suspected involvement in criminal and administrative corruption cases during the month.
The investigations resulted in the arrest of 108 employees working at the ministries of Interior, Health, Justice, Commerce, and Municipalities and Housing.
The suspects face allegations including bribery and abuse of official positions, the authority said.
Nazaha regularly conducts monitoring and investigation operations across Saudi government agencies as part of the Kingdom’s campaign against financial and administrative corruption.