Muheel advances innovative and sustainable professional cleaning in Saudi Arabia through strategic partnership with Sutter Group and Al Bariq

Equally important is having the right ecosystem around us — clients, partners and teams working together with shared values, trust and a common purpose. The Muheel–Sutter–Al Bariq partnership is a strong example of that ecosystem in action. For us, the mindset must also move beyond short-term cleaning cost towards whole-life asset value — using the right products, methodologies and capabilities to protect assets, improve performance, create better long-term outcomes for our clients and raise professional cleaning standards across the Kingdom.””