Muheel advances innovative and sustainable professional cleaning in Saudi Arabia through strategic partnership with Sutter Group and Al Bariq

Collaboration brings together innovation, local market capability, operational expertise
Muheel Facilities Management has entered into a strategic partnership with Italian professional cleaning Sutter Professional, founded in 1858, and Al Bariq Saudia Trading Company to advance sustainable professional cleaning, technical capability and operational excellence across Saudi Arabia.
The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on 8 September 2026 in Borghetto di Borbera, Italy, establishing a strategic framework for the evaluation and implementation of high-performance, sustainable Ecolabel certified professional cleaning solutions across Muheel’s operations in Saudi Arabia.
The partnership brings together Sutter’s long-standing heritage and deep expertise in professional cleaning, supported by international certifications, decades of R&D and continuous innovation; Al Bariq’s strong local market and technical capabilities; and Muheel’s facilities-management expertise and operational platform to raise cleaning standards, build workforce capability and support more sustainable facilities across Saudi Arabia.
Muhammad Irfan Khokhar, Chief Executive Officer of Muheel Facilities Management, said: “Our mission at Muheel is helping to create better places to work and live. To translate that mission into reality, we believe we need two things: the right principles and the right ecosystem.
Responsible leadership means making decisions not only based on what is possible or commercially attractive, but also by asking a simple question: what is the right thing to do for people, our clients and the environment? Our intention is to use cleaning solutions that are environmentally responsible, human-friendly and safe for the built environment, while protecting both people and the planet.
Equally important is having the right ecosystem around us — clients, partners and teams working together with shared values, trust and a common purpose. The Muheel–Sutter–Al Bariq partnership is a strong example of that ecosystem in action. For us, the mindset must also move beyond short-term cleaning cost towards whole-life asset value — using the right products, methodologies and capabilities to protect assets, improve performance, create better long-term outcomes for our clients and raise professional cleaning standards across the Kingdom.””
Through the partnership, Muheel intends to create value across five strategic priorities that support its ESG agenda and align with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030:
Elevating cleaning standards through professional methodologies, products and standardized operating practices.
Reducing environmental impact through responsible chemical use, improved dosing and lower waste and packaging.
Building workforce capability through structured training, demonstrations and technical knowledge transfer.
Localizing international best practices by combining global expertise with Saudi-based capability, technical support and workforce development to create lasting local value.
Creating an innovation platform through trials, benchmarking, case studies and continuous improvement across appropriate Muheel projects, with a focus on improving whole-life value rather than short-term cleaning cost alone.
Aldo Sutter, Chief Executive Officer of Sutter Group, said: “Muheel was a natural strategic partner for us because of its operational capabilities, understanding of client requirements and commitment to raising standards in facilities management. Together with Al Bariq, our long-standing partner in Saudi Arabia, we are bringing together complementary strengths with a common ambition to advance professional cleaning in the Kingdom.
This partnership is guided by four principles — strong family values, respect for people, environmental stewardship and superior quality. By combining these principles with innovation, technical expertise and strong local execution, we aim to create safer, healthier and more sustainable spaces for generations to come.”
Roland Sossi, Vice President at Al Bariq, said:
“As a long-standing partner of Sutter in Saudi Arabia, Al Bariq is proud to extend that relationship through this strategic collaboration with Muheel. Each organization brings a distinct strength to the partnership, creating a strong platform for practical and effective implementation across the Kingdom.
Our role is to provide the local bridge between Sutter’s international expertise and Muheel’s operational requirements, supported by our market knowledge, technical expertise and on-ground capabilities.”
A significant component of the collaboration will be knowledge transfer and capability development. The parties intend to support technical training, workshops, product demonstrations and competency-development initiatives for Muheel’s management, supervisory and frontline teams. The framework also creates opportunities for advanced knowledge sharing and technical engagement with Sutter’s facilities and R&D operations in Italy.
The partnership is designed to move beyond the introduction of products alone. Through operational evaluation, technical support, training and continuous improvement, the parties aim to demonstrate how professional cleaning can contribute not only to service quality, productivity, health and environmental performance, but also to protecting assets and improving lifecycle value through a more preventive, performance-driven approach.
The collaboration also supports the broader direction of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in sustainability, localization, capability development, operational efficiency and higher standards of service delivery.
By combining global expertise with local capability and real-world FM implementation, Muheel, Sutter and Al Bariq aim to help raise the benchmark for professional cleaning in Saudi Arabia and demonstrate how sustainability and operational performance can work together to deliver lasting value.