Study finds Salmonella, E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus can survive in sponges for weeks
Dubai: It sits quietly by the kitchen sink, damp from the last wipe-down, its familiar yellow surface looking as harmless and innocent as ever. We reach for it without a second thought to clean dishes, wipe countertops and sometimes even clean up raw food juices.
A 2026 study published in the Journal of Food Protection found that kitchen sponges can allow foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella Enteritidis, Escherichia coli (E. coli) and Staphylococcus aureus to survive for extended periods and potentially transfer to other surfaces.
In the study, researchers inoculated kitchen sponge samples with Salmonella Enteritidis, E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus and monitored the bacteria over a 14-day period. They also examined how well the pathogens survived drying and whether they could transfer from contaminated sponges to other surfaces.
The findings put a common household practice under the microscope: the assumption that if a sponge looks clean and has no foul smell, it must be clean. But when it comes to microbes, appearance can be deceptive.
The findings showed that the bacteria could survive in the sponge for at least two weeks. Even after the sponge had dried, the bacteria were still able to persist, while contact with contaminated sponge material could also transfer bacteria to other surfaces.
The researchers also found that a sponge’s appearance or smell was not a reliable indicator of whether it was contaminated.
Dr Hafiz Ahmad, clinical microbiologist and head of the Microbiology & Molecular Biology Laboratory at RAK Hospital, explained that the internal spaces of a sponge can remain damp even when its outer surface appears dry. Repeated contact with dishes, hands and worktops can introduce more bacteria, while microbes can attach to the sponge and form biofilms, making them harder to remove.
“This combination of moisture, nutrients, shelter and repeated contamination allows these pathogens to grow, survive and multiply rapidly,” he said.
However, the presence of bacteria on a sponge does not automatically mean someone will become ill. The risk depends on factors such as the type and amount of bacteria present, whether they are transferred to food, how much is consumed and a person’s susceptibility to infection.
According to Dr Ahmad, the three bacteria examined in the study can affect people in different ways.
Salmonella Enteritidis can cause diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps and vomiting. Some infections may become invasive, particularly in vulnerable or immunocompromised people.
E. coli is a diverse group of bacteria, and most strains are harmless and normally found in the intestines of humans. However, some pathogenic strains can cause gastrointestinal illness. These include Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), which can cause serious intestinal disease and, in some cases, complications such as haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), particularly in young children.
Staphylococcus aureus, commonly found on human skin and in the nose, can produce heat-stable, pre-formed enterotoxins in food. Once these toxins have formed, subsequent heating may not reliably destroy them.
However, the potential health effects do not simply depend on whether bacteria are present, but on the particular organism or strain, the amount involved and whether contamination reaches food that is then consumed.
If bacteria from a contaminated sponge are transferred to food and then consumed, they can potentially cause foodborne illness. Dr Joseph Youssef, a specialist in internal medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, pointed out that common symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, although they can vary depending on the organism and the individual.
Dr Youssef cautioned that medical advice should be sought if symptoms are severe or persistent, particularly if there is blood in the stool, significant dehydration, a high fever, severe abdominal pain or repeated vomiting that prevents someone from keeping fluids down.
Young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to serious illness and should seek medical advice sooner if they develop concerning symptoms.
The findings do not mean you need to stop using a kitchen sponge altogether. Instead, they highlight the importance of taking a few practical steps to reduce bacterial build-up and the risk of cross-contamination.
“Never use a sponge to clean raw meat, seafood, poultry or egg juices,” Dr Ahmad advised, recommending a disposable paper towel instead. Discard it immediately, then clean and disinfect the affected surface.
“Preventing these pathogens from entering the sponge in the first place is more reliable than attempting to remove them after they have colonised its internal structure,” he explained.
Using separate cleaning tools for dishes, worktops and heavily soiled areas can also help reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Dr Youssef similarly recommends keeping high-risk and routine kitchen tasks separate rather than using the same sponge across different areas.
After use, food debris should be removed, excess water squeezed out and the sponge allowed to dry completely in a well-ventilated holder.
Heat and appropriate disinfection methods, including microwaving or boiling, can reduce bacterial contamination, Dr Youssef explained, but their effectiveness depends on factors such as temperature, duration and whether the entire sponge is adequately treated.
Trapped food particles or areas that are difficult for heat or disinfectant to reach may prevent complete decontamination. Manufacturer instructions should also be followed, as not all sponges are suitable for every method.
Cleaning should not be seen as a substitute for replacing the sponge regularly. There is no universally established replacement interval, Dr Ahmad noted, as this depends on how frequently the sponge is used, the type of food prepared and how it is stored.
As a practical precaution, he recommends replacing a heavily used sponge about once a week, or at most every one to two weeks, even if it still looks and smells normal.
Replacement should be more frequent in homes with young children, older adults, pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals.
A sponge should also be replaced if it becomes damaged, remains persistently wet, becomes slimy or heavily soiled. While these signs are clear reasons to replace the sponge, their absence does not guarantee that it is free of microbial contamination, as the study found.
If you prefer to move away from traditional sponges, dish brushes may offer one alternative. Dr Ahmad explained that brushes generally retain less water, dry faster and are easier to clean thoroughly.
Research comparing brushes and sponges has also found lower bacterial levels and poorer survival of Salmonella on brushes.
Machine-washable microfibre cloths can be another option when they are changed frequently and washed at 60°C or above, he added.
However, switching to a brush or cloth does not eliminate the risk of bacterial contamination. Dr Youssef noted that brushes can still become contaminated if they are not cleaned, dried and replaced appropriately.
“Whichever cleaning tool is used, keeping it clean, allowing it to dry properly and avoiding its use across different contamination-prone areas are important,” he said.