So, to avoid any unpleasant surprises, give your produce a good scrub before you eat it. As Lamya Kamal, a specialist in family medicine, Dubai, and Ragdha Ali, a clinical dietician at Medcare Hospital Sharjah explain, when you give your fruits and vegetables a good rinse, you’re not just washing away the dirt—you’re also helping to remove bacteria, viruses, and even some chemicals that might still be clinging to the surface. These contaminants could lead to foodborne illnesses, stomach upsets, allergic reactions or even far more severe symptoms.

So, what exactly are the troublesome substances lurking on your vegetables and fruits? Experts explain.

The pesticides on your fruits and vegetables

Many fruits and vegetables are swimming in pesticides that can cause neurological troubles, developmental disorders, and respiratory issues. Image Credit: Shutterstock

There’s a wide range of pesticides that can be found on your favourite fruits and vegetables. Mrinalini Sudhir, a Dubai-based sustainability specialist, researcher and environmentalist, explains why exactly our fruits are filled with pesticides. “It’s common knowledge that farmers use pesticides to keep pests like insects and bacteria away from their crops. However, these chemicals can also linger on the fruits and vegetables that we eat. Some produce, like strawberries and spinach, are more likely to absorb pesticides than others,” she explains.

Washing vegetables and fruits is essential because it removes dirt, bacteria, and any chemical residues that might be lingering on their surfaces. These contaminants can lead to foodborne illnesses, stomach upsets, or even allergic reactions... - Raghda Ali, clinical dietician, Dubai

Elaborating more on the different kinds of pesticides, she says that the most commonly used on fruits and vegetables are herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and bacterides. These pesticides destroy pests such as fungus, weeds, insects and microorganisms. “Pesticides are of two kinds, biodegradable, and non-bio degradable. They can be broken down by microbes into harmless compounds. However, the dangerous ones are those that take months or years to break down.” For instance, Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs) are a particularly dangerous type of non-biodegradable pesticide that can accumulate in the environment and in living organisms, posing a significant threat to human health and wildlife.

Pesticides generally contain a host of harmful chemicals:

Glyphosate: This endocrine disruptor has been linked to a constellation of problems, including cancer, liver disease, and reproductive issues.

Atrazine: Another endocrine disruptor, atrazine can cause serious health problems, especially in unborn babies.

Chlorpyrifos: This pesticide is linked to neurological effects, developmental disorders, and respiratory issues.

Heptachlor: A carcinogen, heptachlor can cause liver tumors, gastrointestinal upset, and nervous system problems.

Lamia Kamal, a Dubai-based physician adds to this, saying that they can contribute to hormonal imbalances and trouble in the reproductive system for humans.

‘The dirty dozen’ to watch out for

Don’t ever use soap to wash fruits and veggies. It might seem like a good idea, but soap can leave residues that aren’t safe to eat. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The US-based organisation, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) released its annual Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which is also known as the Dirty Dozen produce list — as it has since 2004 —and the news isn’t good. According to the report, 75 per cent of all conventional fresh produce sampled had residues of potentially harmful pesticides. However, for items on the Dirty Dozen, a staggering 95 per cent of samples contain pesticides.

The EWG's data reveals that four of the five most frequently detected chemicals on the Dirty Dozen are fungicides, including fludioxonil, pyraclostrobin, boscalid, and pyrimethanil. And two of these fungicides, fludioxonil and pyrimethanil, have the highest average pesticide concentrations found on the list. As a 2018 study published in the US-based National Library of Medicine showed, these chemicals have the capacity to disrupt hepatic, endocrine, and neurological systems. In fact, pyrimethanil, a commonly found pesticide on pears, can disrupt thyroid function and block androgen receptors, which play a crucial role in male development and hormone production.

Here’s the ‘dirty dozen’ list:

• Strawberries

• Spinach

• Kale, collard, and mustard greens

• Grapes

• Peaches

• Pears

• Nectarines

• Apples

• Bell and hot peppers

• Cherries

• Blueberries

• Green beans

According to the report, 97 per cent of spinach samples contain pesticide residues, including permethrin. Permethrin is a neurotoxic insecticide that is highly harmful to animals and can potentially pose risks to human health. And if you thought that your favourite vegetable, the potato, gets a free pass, think again: Potatoes contain more pesticides than almost any other crop. One herbicide commonly found on potatoes is Chlorpropham, which could lead to respiratory issues, skin irritation or worse, affect the negative system, liver and kidneys.

Dirt, debris and bacteria

The most commonly used on fruits and vegetables are herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and bacterides. Image Credit: Shutterstock

While pesticides pose a dangerous threat, your organic fruits and vegetables could also be carrying different kinds of dirt and harmful bacteria.

Despite looking fresh and clean, fruits and vegetables can be contaminated with harmful bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, which can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal cramps, and overall a weakened immune system, explains Noor Ahmed, a clinical dietician based in Abu Dhabi. These bacteria can find their way onto produce through various means, such as soil, contaminated water, animal waste, or human contact during harvesting, processing, or handling. Even the transportation systems pose a risk, as produce is often transported in crates or bins that may be contaminated with dirt or other substances.

Your organic produce might be free of pesticides, but it could still carry harmful bacteria that could cause illnesses, such as nausea, sickness and lead to a weakened immune system. Image Credit: Shutterstock

So, how can you wash your vegetables and fruits properly?

Whether your produce is conventionally grown or organic, it still needs a thorough wash. As Ahmed explains, people mistakenly believe that organic produce doesn’t require much washing, which is false, as it can see a build-up of bacteria and dirt.

MS Mahadevan, a Dubai-based physician from Wellth Clinic, and Ahmed suggests the following methods for washing fruits and vegetables:

• Himalayan or sea salt soak: A 10 per cent salt water solution can effectively remove common pesticides. Soak your produce for 20 minutes, then rinse with clean water.

• Baking soda bath: Add 1 teaspoon of baking soda to 2 cups of water and soak your produce for 15 minutes. This can help remove pesticide residue.

• Vinegar rinse: Mix 1 part vinegar with 4 parts water and soak your produce for 20 minutes. Vinegar can help break down pesticide residues.

Moreover, you might think that organic produce is safe to eat straight from the package, but think again, as the experts say. Even organic fruits and vegetables can harbour bacteria and pesticide residue. It's essential to wash them thoroughly before consuming, even if they're labeled as pre-washed. Ahmed adds, “This is especially true for bagged salads. Despite being advertised as pre-washed, these salads can still be contaminated with E. coli and other harmful bacteria. Manufacturers often use toxic chemicals like chlorine and bleach to wash bagged salads before packaging. These chemicals can leave residue on the produce, so it's crucial to give them a good rinse before eating it.”

A guide to washing different types of produce

Ahmed also advises, “Before you dive into washing your fruits and vegetables, take a moment to ensure everything is clean. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water, and make sure your utensils, sink, and cutting board are also clean.”

Start by inspecting your produce. Cut away any bruised or rotten parts, as these areas can harbour bacteria. If you're planning to peel a fruit, wash it before peeling to prevent surface bacteria from contaminating the inside.

Here's a quick guide to washing different types of produce:

Firm produce: Fruits with firm skins, like apples, lemons, and pears, and root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and turnips, can be effectively cleaned by brushing them with a soft-bristled brush.

Leafy greens: Remove the outermost layer of spinach, lettuce, Swiss chard, leeks, and cruciferous vegetables. Submerge them in a bowl of cool water, swish them around, drain, and rinse with fresh water.

Delicate produce: Berries, mushrooms, and other delicate fruits can be gently cleaned with a steady stream of water and your fingers. Avoid excessive scrubbing.

Ahmed explains, “For fruits and vegetables with rough exteriors, use a vegetable brush to gently scrub away dirt and grime. Pay attention to crevices and nooks where dirt can hide. Remember to do the same for organic produce, even if it is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides, it can still harbour bacteria and dirt.” Word of advice, Kamal says, "Don’t ever use soap to wash fruits and veggies. It might seem like a good idea, but soap can leave residues that aren’t safe to eat."