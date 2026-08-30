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UAE markets free of eggs recalled in US over salmonella fears

Authorities say checks found no recalled products imported or sold in UAE markets

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE markets are free of US-recalled eggs linked to salmonella fears, reassuring consumers after thorough food safety checks and import reviews.
UAE markets are free of US-recalled eggs linked to salmonella fears, reassuring consumers after thorough food safety checks and import reviews.
AFP-BRANDON BELL

Dubai: The UAE has confirmed that its markets are free of table egg products affected by a recall in the United States over possible salmonella contamination, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.

The ministry said the confirmation followed the completion of checks by the relevant regulatory authorities, including reviews of import and trading data in local markets.

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The checks found no evidence that any of the products covered by the US recall had entered the country or were being sold in UAE markets.

The US recall was issued over concerns that some table egg products could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The ministry's statement provides reassurance to consumers that the affected products have not been detected in the UAE following regulatory checks of imports and products available for sale.

Food safety authorities routinely monitor imported products and international food alerts to identify potential risks and take measures to prevent affected products from reaching consumers.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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