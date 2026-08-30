Authorities say checks found no recalled products imported or sold in UAE markets
Dubai: The UAE has confirmed that its markets are free of table egg products affected by a recall in the United States over possible salmonella contamination, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said.
The ministry said the confirmation followed the completion of checks by the relevant regulatory authorities, including reviews of import and trading data in local markets.
The checks found no evidence that any of the products covered by the US recall had entered the country or were being sold in UAE markets.
The US recall was issued over concerns that some table egg products could be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
The ministry's statement provides reassurance to consumers that the affected products have not been detected in the UAE following regulatory checks of imports and products available for sale.
Food safety authorities routinely monitor imported products and international food alerts to identify potential risks and take measures to prevent affected products from reaching consumers.