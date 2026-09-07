Free battery health check by Solite at ENOC petrol stations

Running from 8 am to 12 pm, each site is activated for one day only before the campaign moves on to the next location. At each stop, customers can drive up to the car wash and vacuum bay areas for a free battery health check, taking just two minutes, carried out by trained staff with results shared on the spot. Anyone needing a replacement is guided to ENOC's Autopro team, with Solite on hand as a trusted option alongside every other major brand. Visitors also receive branded goodies as a thank-you for stopping by.