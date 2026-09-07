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Free battery health check by Solite at ENOC petrol stations

Driving home a message of road safety this Back-to-School season

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GN Focus
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Free battery health check by Solite at ENOC petrol stations

As families across the UAE gear up for the new school year, Solite, the premium Korean battery brand distributed by A-MAP Group, a Badami Holding company, has partnered with ENOC to launch a free battery health check campaign at ten of the network's busiest petrol stations in Dubai, running from 1 to 10 September.

Timed to coincide with the return to school runs, the campaign helps parents and drivers head into the season with one less thing to worry about. A weak battery rarely fails on the road; it fails at the worst possible moment, refusing to start when the car is needed most. With school runs, after-school activities and daily errands all depending on the car starting first time, Solite Battery wants UAE motorists to check under the hood before that moment catches them out.

Running from 8 am to 12 pm, each site is activated for one day only before the campaign moves on to the next location. At each stop, customers can drive up to the car wash and vacuum bay areas for a free battery health check, taking just two minutes, carried out by trained staff with results shared on the spot. Anyone needing a replacement is guided to ENOC's Autopro team, with Solite on hand as a trusted option alongside every other major brand. Visitors also receive branded goodies as a thank-you for stopping by.

Road safety starts with the basics, and a healthy battery is one of the easiest things to check but easiest to overlook. As families settle back into the school routine, the campaign makes that check simple, free, and convenient for every driver.

"This campaign reflects the strength of our long-standing partnership with ENOC. Together, we're able to bring reliable, expert battery care directly to thousands of drivers across Dubai's busiest stations, making road safety simple and accessible for everyone," added Mohammad Hijazi, Head of Marketing at Badami Holding Group.

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