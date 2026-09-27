Win a Genesis, learn K-dance, eat Korean: K-Fest's next week in Dubai

Elsewhere, Nespresso has a Creamy Dalgona Latte at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall. Levi's at Dubai Festival City Mall is giving a voucher for a free backpack with every purchase, tied to its campaign with Rosé. At 1004 Gourmet, anyone wearing hanbok or traditional dress gets 10 per cent off, and children in hanbok receive a gift.