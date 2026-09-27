Win a Genesis, learn K-dance, eat Korean: K-Fest's next week in Dubai

The Spend and Win draw includes a Genesis G80 and a Dh10,000 mall voucher
Dubai: The free K-pop concerts are done, but Dubai K-Fest runs until 4 October, and most of the programme is still ahead.
Here is what is on across the city for the next eight days.
Dubai Festival City Mall's Korea 360 is running two sessions today.
A Taekwon Choreo workshop is open to both children and adults, and the 1MILLION K-Dance workshop follows, taught in the style of the Seoul studio whose choreographers shape routines for some of K-pop's biggest acts.
Korea 360 is also running a Discover & Collect challenge across its pop-ups, where visitors earn points exploring each one and unlock rewards at the anchor store. Its live stage carries a rotating programme of Korean food, beauty and skincare content through the festival.
Korean Movie Nights continue at ROXY City Walk and Al Khawaneej, with special ticket offers.
At ROXY Dubai Hills Mall, screenings are staged inside a Korean-inspired set. Selected K Movie Mystery Game sessions turn the night interactive, with participants taking hidden roles and working through clues and twists.
Six restaurants are running K-Fest menus.
Sui Mui has Haemul-Bokkeum, a Korean-inspired seafood stir-fry, for Dh100. Jun's is serving beef bulgogi made with a 300g Wagyu 7 ribeye, with Korean chive and scallion salad and aged kimchi vinaigrette. Hanu's Meat Me at the Grill covers tenderloin, striploin and yangnyeom short rib galbi, while CupBop does customisable rice and noodle cups, and Mukbang Shows Restaurant runs an all-you-can-eat format. Koreana Restaurant is also taking part.
Seoul Street Cafe at The Greens has a Chuseok Combo, a chocolate butter tteok with a yuzu cooler, for Dh28, but only until tomorrow.
Over at Dubai Outlet Mall, K-Town is running Korean food, products and cultural experiences throughout.
K-beauty is the centre of it. Chemist Warehouse at Burjuman, Al Ghurair Centre and B1 Mall is showcasing hero products and trends, with a Medicube pop-up offering advisers, skincare tools and devices.
Ulta Beauty's 21 days of offers run to 8 October, with daily deals at 50 per cent off and weekly rotating deals at 30 per cent.
Elsewhere, Nespresso has a Creamy Dalgona Latte at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Hills Mall. Levi's at Dubai Festival City Mall is giving a voucher for a free backpack with every purchase, tied to its campaign with Rosé. At 1004 Gourmet, anyone wearing hanbok or traditional dress gets 10 per cent off, and children in hanbok receive a gift.
This is the part worth knowing before you shop.
Every Dh300 spent at more than 2,500 participating stores earns one entry into the Spend and Win raffle, with unlimited entries.
The prize list runs to a 2026 Genesis G80, a Samsung package including a Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, an 85-inch Frame Pro TV and Bespoke AI appliances, a K-beauty premium experience, and a Dh10,000 Dubai Festival City Mall voucher.
Separately, spending Dh1,200 or more on Samsung products at selected stores enters you into a draw for a return trip to Korea. Aster Opticals is giving away Ray-Ban Meta glasses to anyone who posts a photo in store tagged #MyEyeKonicMoment.
Palazzo Versace Dubai has a Taste of Seoul package: an overnight stay for two in a Deluxe Versace Room with breakfast, a Korean-inspired high tea featuring the Dubai chewy cookie and gold cappuccinos, a complimentary upgrade to a Premier Creek View Room, and half price on selected spa treatments of 60 minutes or more.
When: Until 4 October
Where: Malls, restaurants and retail destinations across Dubai
Price: Free to attend; Palazzo Versace package from Dh800 plus Dh20 tourism dirham fee