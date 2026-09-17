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Free Kwon Eunbi and Oneus Concert, Korean food, film and fashion at Dubai K-Fest — all you need to know

Ten-day celebration brings K-pop, cinema, fashion and food to venues across Dubai

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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The 10-day event will bring K-pop concerts, Korean films, K-beauty, fashion, food, shopping and cultural showcases to Dubai under the theme "Discover Korea in Dubai".
The 10-day event will bring K-pop concerts, Korean films, K-beauty, fashion, food, shopping and cultural showcases to Dubai under the theme "Discover Korea in Dubai".

Dubai is getting its own dedicated Korean culture festival this September, with the first Dubai K-Fest running from 25 September to 4 October across various locations in the city. The 10-day event will bring K-pop concerts, Korean films, K-beauty, fashion, food, shopping and cultural showcases to Dubai under the theme "Discover Korea in Dubai".

Opening night at Festival Bay

K-Fest opens at Dubai Festival City Mall on 25 September, with a free concert at Festival Bay starting at 7:30pm. The evening begins with the IMAGINE Show before moving into a live concert from 8pm, headlined by South Korean solo artist Kwon Eunbi and boy band Oneus.

Kwon Eunbi first rose to international attention as a member of K-pop group IZ*ONE before going on to build a solo career. Oneus, known for their high-energy performances, will be making their first global stage appearance following the release of their 12th mini-album, FIRST LIGHT, giving fans in Dubai one of the earliest chances to hear the new music performed live.

Dance and choreography take the stage

The entertainment line-up continues on 26 September from 8pm, when Korean dancers and choreographers AIKI and Choi Young-jun take over Festival Bay for a second free public event, brought to the city by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA).

AIKI is known for her appearance on the dance competition series Street Woman Fighter and for leading the dance crew HOOK. Choi Young-jun is a choreographer whose work has shaped performances for some of K-pop's most prominent acts.

Ten days built around four pillars

Beyond the opening concerts, Dubai K-Fest runs through to 4 October across four themed pillars: Celebrate Korea, Shop Korea, Win Korea and Taste Korea. Between them, the programme covers Korean movie nights, K-beauty and fashion discoveries, dining experiences, cultural showcases, citywide shopping offers and prizes.

The spread of activities means the festival is not limited to a single venue or a single kind of fan. Someone drawn in by the music on opening night could just as easily find themselves back later in the week for a film screening or a K-beauty pop-up elsewhere in the city.

Both opening concerts, on 25 and 26 September, are free to attend.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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