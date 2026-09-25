K-Fest kicks off tonight with a free concert with Kwon Eunbi and ONEUS

From Festival Bay concerts to Korean cinema at ROXY and immersive art at Dubai Mall
Dubai's first Korean culture festival opens tonight.
Dubai K-Fest runs from today until 4 October under the theme "Discover Korea in Dubai", spreading K-pop, Korean cinema, beauty, fashion, food and shopping across venues around the city for 10 days.
It is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, with support from the Korea Creative Content Agency UAE Business Center and KOREA 360.
Here is what is on and where.
The festival opens at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall this evening, and it is free to attend.
Proceedings start at 7.30pm with the IMAGINE Show, the mall's laser and water production, before moving into a live concert from 8pm.
Kwon Eunbi headlines, the solo artist who first came to global attention with IZ*ONE and has since become a fixture of Korea's summer festival circuit. It is her first Dubai appearance.
ONEUS follow, and this is the detail K-pop fans have latched onto. The Dubai show is the group's first global stage since releasing their 12th mini album, FIRST LIGHT: 井, and they are performing as a full five-piece.
The night also includes traditional Korean performances, a taekwondo dance act and a fireworks display.
When: Tonight, Friday 25 September, from 7.30pm
Where: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall
Price: Free
The second free show lands on Saturday at the same venue.
AIKI is best known internationally from Street Woman Fighter and as leader of the dance crew HOOK. She is joined by Choi Young-jun of 1MILLION Dance Studio, whose choreography has shaped performances for some of K-pop's biggest acts.
Both are brought to Dubai by KOCCA.
When: Saturday 26 September, from 8pm
Where: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall
Price: Free
For anyone whose entry point to Korea was film rather than music, ROXY Cinemas is screening a selection of Korean titles across the 10 days at Dubai Hills, City Walk and Al Khawaneej.
There is also a K-Movie Mystery Game running alongside the screenings, where participants take on roles including detective, witness or suspect inside a fictional storyline.
When: Until 4 October
Where: ROXY Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk and Al Khawaneej
Price: From Dh40 for silver tickets
At Dubai Mall, Arte Museum is showing two Korean-themed immersive works for the duration of the festival.
Paintings of Joseon draws on the visual heritage of Korea's Joseon period. Gangneung takes visitors to the coastal city on Korea's east coast, built around its landscape and atmosphere.
Both are included with general admission, and the museum estimates a visit takes around 90 minutes. Arte Museum is produced by the Korean digital art company d'strict.
When: Until 4 October
Where: Arte Museum, Level 2, Dubai Mall, opposite Galeries Lafayette
Price: Included with general admission
The wider programme is organised under four headings, which is how to make sense of what is happening where.
Celebrate Korea covers the concerts, cultural showcases and performances.
Shop Korea brings Korean brands and retail offers to participating malls and stores, with K-beauty and fashion at the centre of it.
Taste Korea covers dining experiences and Korean food across participating restaurants.
Win Korea is the prize-led part, with competitions and giveaways running at participating locations through the festival.
Individual venue programmes are being announced as the festival runs, so checking the Visit Dubai listing or the venue's own channels is the best way to keep up.
Worth knowing beyond the festival: Dubai Festival City Mall is already home to KOREA 360, a permanent centre dedicated to K-pop, K-beauty and K-food.
It is the reason the mall is the festival's anchor, and it stays open after 4 October.
Both concerts are free and unticketed, so arriving early is the only way to secure a decent spot, particularly tonight.
Dubai is observing an official mourning period until 30 September, so it is worth checking the festival's channels before travelling, in case any timings shift.