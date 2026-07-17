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UAE offers condolences after Algeria orphanage fire kills children

Abu Dhabi expresses solidarity after blaze killed 11 children near Algiers

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE offers condolences after Algeria orphanage fire kills children
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria over the victims of a fire at an orphanage east of the capital, Algiers, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

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The fire broke out at about 3.30am on Thursday at a state-run childcare home in Mohammadia, an eastern suburb of Algiers. 

Eleven children were killed and 19 people were injured, including 10 who suffered burns, while five children with disabilities were evacuated. 

Algerian authorities said an electrical spark from an air-conditioning unit that had been operating continuously during extreme heat caused the blaze.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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