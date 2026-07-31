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Bus plunges into ravine in Algeria, killing at least 25

Dozens injured as passenger bus veers off road east of Algiers

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AFP
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Bus plunges into ravine in Algeria, killing at least 25

Algiers: An Algerian passenger bus crashed into a ravine on Friday killing at least 25 people and wounding dozens, the country's civil defence agency said.

The bus left the road near the coastal town of Boumerdes, east of the capital Algiers, for unknown reasons, according to the civil defence.

At least 44 people were injured in the crash and the civil defence warned that the death toll could rise further.

The agency said its teams responded to the accident around 9:40 am local time (0840 GMT) to assist the victims of what is the deadliest accident in Algeria in recent years.

In August last year, a bus plunged into a ravine near Algiers, killing 18 people.

In December, 14 people died when their bus overturned in the southern region of Bechar.

Human factors including speeding are the main cause of crashes in the country, according to Algerian road safety authorities.

In 2025, 3,838 people died and more than 37,000 were injured in traffic accidents, they said.

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