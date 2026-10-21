Sold out in two weeks, breaking ground in two months: Zoya advances Elinor in Dubai South

Zoya Developments has broken ground for Elinor by Zoya, its Dh104-million residential development in Dubai South, officially commencing construction after the project sold out in less than two weeks from launch.

Elinor generated strong demand from both end users and investors following its launch, with the entire project selling out in under two weeks. The sales milestone was achieved through Zoya Developments’ exclusive partnership with First Prime Properties, highlighting growing market interest in well-positioned residential developments within Dubai South.

The breaking ground ceremony of Elinor marks another key milestone in Zoya Developments’ expansion journey. Within two years of entering the Dubai market, the company has grown its portfolio to a combined value of Dh1.2 billion, including projects in the pipeline, demonstrating its pace of expansion and vision to build a substantial presence in Dubai’s residential real estate market.

The milestone also highlights the company's ability to move projects from launch to execution at pace. With Elinor progressing from market launch to active construction in under two months, Zoya continues to demonstrate its focus on disciplined delivery alongside portfolio expansion.

Dubai South remains a central pillar of the company's growth strategy. Through developments including Elinor and other planned projects in the district, Zoya is building a growing residential footprint in one of Dubai's most significant long-term growth corridors, supported by the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, Expo City Dubai and major infrastructure investments.

Meeting the evolving expectations of customers

Elinor has been designed as a contemporary residential development that combines functional layouts, refined interiors and fully furnished homes with a broad range of lifestyle and wellness amenities.

The project offers a selection of fully furnished studio and two-bedroom apartments, designed to meet the evolving expectations of residents and investors seeking modern living within one of Dubai’s key emerging growth corridors.

The breaking ground of Elinor forms part of Zoya Developments’ wider growth strategy in Dubai, combining new project launches with a strong focus on construction progress, delivery discipline and the development of residential communities designed around evolving customer and investor expectations.

The project is scheduled for handover in the third quarter of 2028.