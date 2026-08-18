Opt-in cases made up 30% of the 810 cases filed across DIFC Courts in H1
Dubai: Parties from the UAE and 22 overseas jurisdictions across five continents opted to use the DIFC Courts during the first half of 2026, with 243 opt-in cases accounting for 30% of the 810 cases filed across all divisions.
Of the 243 opt-in cases, 201 were filed in the Small Claims Tribunal, while 42 were filed across the Court of First Instance, the Arbitration Division and the Digital Economy Court.
The DIFC Courts allow parties to qualifying civil and commercial disputes to opt into their jurisdiction through written agreement, including businesses elsewhere in the UAE and parties internationally. No mandatory UAE connection is required.
The Court of First Instance received 30 opt-in claims during the six-month period, with 47% involving at least one party based outside the UAE.
Parties came from 13 overseas jurisdictions including Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia, while some cases involved no UAE-based party.
For businesses operating across borders, the ability to agree a clear and reliable forum for resolving commercial disputes is an important part of doing business with confidence. The H1 figures show that UAE-based and international users are selecting the DIFC Courts for that purpose, including in matters with no UAE-based party. By delivering accessible, digitally enabled and independent commercial justice, we contribute to the confidence businesses need when trading internationally. This confidence supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by reinforcing Dubai’s position as a trusted destination for investment, trade and international business.Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts
The Arbitration Division recorded 11 opt-in cases in the first half, with eight relating to arbitrations seated overseas in hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Stockholm.
Parties in those proceedings opted into the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction in matters connected to the overseas arbitrations.
The Digital Economy Court received one opt-in claim involving parties recorded in the United Kingdom, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, El Salvador and Vietnam.
Choosing the DIFC Courts does not alter the governing law of a contract, with parties remaining free to agree the law that will apply to their agreement.