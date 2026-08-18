GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

DIFC Courts draw parties from 22 overseas jurisdictions in first half of 2026

Opt-in cases made up 30% of the 810 cases filed across DIFC Courts in H1

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
DIFC Courts draw parties from 22 overseas jurisdictions in first half of 2026

Dubai: Parties from the UAE and 22 overseas jurisdictions across five continents opted to use the DIFC Courts during the first half of 2026, with 243 opt-in cases accounting for 30% of the 810 cases filed across all divisions.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here

Of the 243 opt-in cases, 201 were filed in the Small Claims Tribunal, while 42 were filed across the Court of First Instance, the Arbitration Division and the Digital Economy Court.

The DIFC Courts allow parties to qualifying civil and commercial disputes to opt into their jurisdiction through written agreement, including businesses elsewhere in the UAE and parties internationally. No mandatory UAE connection is required.

Overseas parties feature in nearly half of CFI claims

The Court of First Instance received 30 opt-in claims during the six-month period, with 47% involving at least one party based outside the UAE.

Parties came from 13 overseas jurisdictions including Saudi Arabia, Oman, India, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia, while some cases involved no UAE-based party.

For businesses operating across borders, the ability to agree a clear and reliable forum for resolving commercial disputes is an important part of doing business with confidence. The H1 figures show that UAE-based and international users are selecting the DIFC Courts for that purpose, including in matters with no UAE-based party. By delivering accessible, digitally enabled and independent commercial justice, we contribute to the confidence businesses need when trading internationally. This confidence supports the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by reinforcing Dubai’s position as a trusted destination for investment, trade and international business.
Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of the DIFC Courts

Overseas arbitration hubs also feature

The Arbitration Division recorded 11 opt-in cases in the first half, with eight relating to arbitrations seated overseas in hubs including Singapore, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Stockholm.

Parties in those proceedings opted into the DIFC Courts’ jurisdiction in matters connected to the overseas arbitrations.

The Digital Economy Court received one opt-in claim involving parties recorded in the United Kingdom, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, El Salvador and Vietnam.

Choosing the DIFC Courts does not alter the governing law of a contract, with parties remaining free to agree the law that will apply to their agreement.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya.

Aaradhya case: Delhi HC questions Bachchan name rights

2m read
File photo: A convoy of Sudanese security forces in Al Geneina, the capital of the West Darfur state.

Sudan army drone attack on Darfur court kills 35

2m read
The Sharjah Court.

Sharjah Court deports Asian man over illegal transfers

1m read
DIFC updates visitor parking rules with new rates and free hours

Record Dh10 billion in claims lands at DIFC Courts

3m read