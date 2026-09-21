The dispute lasted about a year and a half and went through several levels of litigation before reaching a final judgment. Al Hossani said the case involved a contract that the client had declined to sign because of its Dh1,000 cost. The case ultimately ended with the loss of the commercial mark and compensation exceeding Dh1 million, with the total loss described as around Dh1.5 million.

However, prior use can also be important. A business that used a mark before another party registered it may be able to establish its rights by proving its earlier use through accounts, customers, emails and other records.

He cited court cases in which one party had registered a trademark while another later obtained a commercial licence using the same name. The trademark owner could challenge the commercial name, with courts ruling in some cases that the commercial name had to be cancelled or changed.

He said courts do not simply count the differences between two marks. The key consideration is the degree of similarity and whether the ordinary consumer could confuse one product with another.

The second company used a different name but packaged its rice in a similar colour, with a similar frame and the same style and colour of writing. The question was whether the similarities could cause an ordinary consumer to believe the products were connected.

He said shops that distribute copied software, install unauthorised programs on devices or sell infringing products may be held accountable under the law, even if they were not involved in creating the counterfeit item.

He also described an old practice known as “intellectual protection for the poor”, in which authors mailed a copy of their work to themselves in a sealed envelope to establish a date. The postmark served as evidence that the work existed on that date. If a dispute arose later, the envelope could be presented in court. He said courts, particularly in the United States, later stopped relying on this method after concerns that the process could be manipulated.

He gave the example of a poem. The idea of writing a poem may exist in someone's mind, but once it is written down, it becomes an expressed work that can be documented and protected.

Factors include whether the invention was created as part of the employee’s duties, whether company resources were used and whether the employee was being paid to carry out development work.

He referred to an international dispute over the red colour used on the sole of a luxury shoe, where the issue was whether the colour in that particular position could function as a trademark.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.