A report prepared by the Abu Dhabi-based International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) stated the cost of solar PV has fallen by 89% since 2010. That is the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) from utility-scale solar. The earlier 2024 edition put the fall at 90%, from $0.417/kWh in 2010 to $0.043/kWh in 2024.