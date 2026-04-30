China dominates globally with ~2,258 GW of renewable capacity (as of late 2025 data), accounting for roughly half the world’s total. It added hundreds of GW annually in solar and wind, with solar generation alone surging dramatically. China’s scale is unmatched due to manufacturing dominance and state-driven investment, though its overall energy mix still includes substantial coal.

United States ranks second at ~468 GW renewable capacity. It has strong growth in solar and wind, supported by Inflation Reduction Act incentives, but additions are smaller than China’s. Renewables are making solid inroads into the generation mix.

EU has seen solar capacity double in recent years (over 300 GW) and wind exceeding 220 GW in some estimates. Policy focus on decarbonization has driven consistent growth, with renewables projected to supply a large share of electricity by 2030. However, total capacity trails the US and is far behind China.

India (250+ GW renewables, third globally after China and US, ahead of Brazil) stands out for its speed relative to its development stage. It added ~37 GW in a strong recent year and recorded massive FY26 additions.