Africa’s solar explosion: 10 countries smashing records

Many nations moved from near-zero to hundreds or thousands of megawatts
Amid energy lockdowns from Australia and Bangladesh to New Zealand and Slovenia — the war-induced oil crunch is imposing travel limits on an unprecedented scale.
Result: Reduced workweeks, exposing the downside of a fossil-dependent planet. It's all "temporary", or at least until Hormuz Strait gets unlocked.
But as energy lockdowns grind, and governments declare states of calamity, a new analysis by think-tank Ember Energy shows a silent revolution unfolding — in Africa.
Africa’s solar energy transition is not only continuing but is also ramping up, with several countries having gone fron near-zero solar power to megawatt-scale, according to the Global Solar Council.
Across the continent, solar power isn't just emerging — it’s exploding at scale.
In 2025, Africa recorded its fastest-ever growth, adding roughly 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of new solar capacity, a 54% year-on-year growth that signals a full-blown energy transition is underway, according to the Global Solar Council (GSC).
Now, total installed solar capacity has crossed 20 GW officially — this could be as high as 63 GW when accounting for imported panels already in circulation.
This points to massive "hidden" power across off-grid and distributed systems.
Here are the top drivers of the boom — by new capacity added in 2025:
South Africa: ~1.6 GW added; over 10 GW total, the continent’s leader
Nigeria: ~803 MW added, fueled by rooftop and mini-grid expansion
Egypt: ~500 MW added, with massive pipeline projects underway
Algeria: ~400 MW added, ramping up utility-scale solar
Morocco: fast-growing North African hub
Tunisia: accelerating solar rollout
Namibia: rising per-capita solar leader
Kenya: expanding solar share in national grid
Zambia: scaling solar imports and deployment
Botswana: among fastest-growing emerging markets
In total, at least 18 African countries installed 100 MW or more in 2025, as per the Council report, up sharply from just two the year before — proof that solar is no longer concentrated in a handful of markets.
Even more striking: over half of African countries now generate at least 10% of their electricity from solar, showing how quickly adoption is spreading beyond early adopters.
From mega solar farms in the Sahara to rooftop systems in Lagos and Nairobi, Africa’s energy future is being rewritten in real time — one panel at a time.
Here's another metric: Seven months after an initial Ember report documented the “first evidence of a solar take-off,” 22 African countries have now imported record volumes of solar panels in the 12 months ending February 2026.
Most of the imports came from China.
Five nations stand out in particular:
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
Egypt
Mozambique
Zambia
Zimbabwe
These countries showed especially sharp new upward steps. Ember states that the surge in solar panel imports points to a "practical, bottom-up shift" toward renewable energy across the continent.
A key driver: falling solar costs, abundant sunshine, and the need to reduce reliance on volatile (also unreliable) fossil fuels.
99% drop in solar cost today vs 1970. The cost of solar is now down 99% compared to 1970, a 2026 Oxford study pointed out.
The trend is delivering cleaner power, greater energy access, and long-term economic resilience.
The data shown by Ember’s charts, derived from China’s Solar PV Export Explorer, provides clear, quantifiable proof of momentum.
The updates build directly on earlier findings:
August 2025 (baseline): In the 12 months to June 2025, 20 African countries set new record solar panel import levels.
Notable surges :
Algeria: ×33 increase
Zambia: ×8
Botswana: ×7
Sudan: ×6
Liberia, DRC, Benin, Angola, Ethiopia: ×3 each
Dramatic upward trajectories were seen, based on the published charts for each country (spanning January 2021–Jun 2025).
The latest rolling 12-month import charts (January 2022–February 2026) confirm sustained growth.
DRC, Egypt, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe were highlighted for particularly strong recent ramps.
In the 12 months to February 2026, the record has expanded to 22 countries.
Key trends:
DRC and Zambia show steep, near-vertical climbs in the most recent months.
Egypt displays strong volatility followed by a major new peak.
Mozambique and Zimbabwe exhibit consistent step-changes upward, breaking previous records.
Smaller nations (e.g., Rwanda, Seychelles, Guinea-Bissau) also register record highs, demonstrating the trend’s broad reach.
The charts, using megawatt (MW) units, clearly illustrate how solar imports have moved from modest (or flat) levels pre-2024 into explosive growth today.
Unlike traditional large-scale power projects, solar panel imports reflect grassroots adoption — households, businesses, and mini-grids installing affordable, modular systems.
Key drivers include:
Energy access and reliability: Many African regions still face frequent blackouts or limited grid coverage. Solar offers immediate, scalable solutions without waiting for massive infrastructure.
Economic pressures: High global oil and gas prices have made diesel generators expensive to run, pushing users toward solar as a cheaper long-term alternative.
Environmental and health benefits: Increased solar deployment directly reduces reliance on fossil fuels, leading to cleaner air and lower greenhouse gas emissions — echoing positive side-effects seen in other regions where fuel costs encourage low-carbon shifts.
Ember’s analysis positions this as more than a statistical blip; it is “still new records being set” month after month.
With Africa’s vast solar resource potential and continued cost declines in photovoltaic technology, the trend is poised to expand further.
Storage and grid integration will be the next critical steps, as noted in community responses to the post.
RethinkX predicts 100% solar-wind-batteries (SWB) by 2030 at near-zero marginal costs, outpacing nuclear 2-3x in output. Stanford's Tony Seba has offered the math: SWB drops to 2.8¢/kWh with "superpower" surplus.
While critics of solar cited "intermittency" concerns, supporters celebrate no-fuel-cost, pollution-free progress.
The figures capture a pivotal trend: Clean energy isn’t coming — it’s already here, reshaping the grid one gigawatt at a time.
And it's not just Africa. Jigar Shah, a prominent clean energy entrepreneur and podcaster, has also highlighted America's clean energy surge: “90% of everything added to the US grid last year was clean energy.”
According to FERC and Energy Information Authority (EIA) data, roughly 53 GW of new US elecricity capacity came online in 2025 — the highest since 2002 — with solar, wind, and battery storage accounting for nearly all net additions (88–90%).
The industry numbers deliver compelling evidence: solar revolution is at hand, a transition promising a more sustainable future powered by the sun.
As the continent continues its upward climb, Africa is showing the world what a decentralised renewable energy take-off looks like in real time.