Global solar power tops 2,000 TWh (terawatt-hours), equal to entire annual electricity demand of India

Growing brighter: Energy from the sun is now a major player in global electricity
Global solar generation has now crossed a historic threshold.
In 2024, it surpassed 2,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) and reaching 2,131 TWh according to data from London-based think-tank Ember.
This single milestone equals the entire annual electricity demand of India — one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies — while avoiding carbon emissions on the scale of the entire United States power sector.
The pace of progress is staggering.
In 2020, solar produced 855 TWh, enough to power Brazil.
By 2022 it had climbed to 1,330 TWh, matching Russia’s needs.
By end-2024, it hit 2,131 TWh, illustrating how solar has become a mainstream global power source almost overnight, Ember stated.
In 2025, data from Global Energy Monitor (GEM) showed that global total capacity of planned wind and utility-scale solar projects grew by 11%, from 4.4 terawatts (TW) to 4.9 TW.
Costs have plummeted, too.
Moreover, supply chains continue to mature, and supportive policies have accelerated deployment across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
The climate impact is equally profound. Solar avoided 1,658 million tonnes of CO₂ in 2024 alone — equivalent to wiping out the US power sector’s emissions entirely.
Earlier years tell the same story: 662 MtCO₂ in 2020 (ASEAN-scale) and 1,034 MtCO₂ in 2022 (Middle East-scale).
Every extra terawatt-hour displaces fossil-fuel generation, cuts air pollution, and strengthens energy security for nations long reliant on imported coal and gas.Yet this is only the beginning.
Ember’s forthcoming Global Electricity Review 2026 (launching on April 21), is set to reveal how solar and other clean technologies continued reshaping grids throughout 2025 across 215 countries.
The report will track demand shifts, fossil-fuel displacement, and the practical challenges of scaling renewables even further.
For India and the world, 2,000+ TWh of solar is proof that the energy transition is not a distant dream — it is already delivering clean, abundant power at scale.
The sun + wind and batteries now form a major player in global electricity, and its role will only grow brighter in the years ahead.