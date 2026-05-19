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Bahrain suspends entry from three African countries over Ebola concerns

Restrictions target travellers from South Sudan, Congo and Uganda after WHO alerts

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on May 17, 2026 over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on May 17, 2026 over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
AFP

Dubai: Bahrain has suspended the entry of non-Bahraini travellers arriving from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda on all flights starting Tuesday, following updated warnings by the World Health Organization regarding Ebola outbreaks in the three African countries.

In a statement carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the kingdom’s Civil Aviation Affairs said entry procedures through Bahrain International Airport had been updated to temporarily ban the arrival of travellers coming directly from the affected countries, as well as passengers who had been present in those countries within 30 days prior to arriving in Bahrain.

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Bahraini citizens returning from the three countries will be subject to approved health protocols upon arrival, authorities said.

Civil Aviation Affairs stressed the importance of complying with all official instructions issued for travellers arriving through Bahrain International Airport, adding that the suspension measures will remain in place for 30 days from Tuesday and will be subject to continuous review.

Authorities said the list of affected countries could be updated depending on developments related to the spread of the Ebola virus and the epidemiological situation in those countries.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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