Look: World's biggest renewable energy 'beast' rising in India — latest update

Desert turns green giant: India’s 30GW Khavda Park to power up to 18 million homes
India is turning the barren Rann of Kutch desert — larger than Singapore, five times Paris — into the world’s largest renewable energy beast.
The project is turning the salt flat into a green giant: India’s 30-GW "Khavda Park", expected to power 18 million homes when completed – thus making it the world’s largest renewable energy single-site.
It is the subcontinent's most audacious hybrid solar-wind mega-project in the Kutch salt flats which has ignited excitement online, spotlighting a leap towards clean energy.
The footage, shared on X, shows virtually endless panels and turbines sprouting from what looks like lunar wasteland.
Built across 72,600 hectares (726 million square metres) of Gujarat’s barren Rann of Kutch, the Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park — also called Khavda — aims for 30 GW capacity.
That’s roughly 20 GW solar plus 10 GW wind, enough to electrify around 18 million homes and meet nearly 10% of India’s future demand.
Launched with PM Narendra Modi laying the foundation in 2020, the Adani Green-led project (with partners like TotalEnergies) already has over 1 GW operational as of early 2024, with full "buildout" targeted within years.
The hybrid design cleverly pairs daytime solar with round-the-clock wind for steadier output, using state-owned wasteland.
It’s a flagship of India’s 500 GW renewable goal by 2030, turning “empty” desert into a power station while boosting jobs and cutting coal reliance.
The project's location highlights realities: searing heat, 12-hour shifts, migrant worker issues. Critics also question "intermittency" without massive storage and environmental tweaks to fragile desert ecosystems.
Nonetheless, the post offers visual awe of engineering at planetary scale —proof deserts can fuel the future.
It shows the way for turning empty salt flats or deserts to good use.
This isn’t just infrastructure; it’s India betting big on green dominance, energy security and indicating how execution matches ambition.