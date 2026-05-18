Dubai: India's Adani Enterprises agreed to pay $275 million to settle potential civil liability related to apparent violations of US sanctions on Iran tied to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.

OFAC said the Dubai-based supplier presented itself as a middleman primarily supplying LPG from Oman and Iraq, but “in reality, the company served as a conduit for illicit Iranian supply to enter the market.”

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the Indian conglomerate purchased LPG shipments between November 2023 and June 2025 from a Dubai-based trader that claimed to supply Omani and Iraqi-origin gas.

The unconfirmed Tasnim report cited an unnamed source, but analysts said traders seized on the news after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran on Sunday that time was running out to make a deal.

In a parallel development, oil prices turned lower in afternoon trading Monday and stock markets advanced after an Iranian media report said US officials had agreed to suspend sanctions against its crude while talks on ending the war continue.

Still, the agency said Adani Enterprises became aware on at least four occasions between March 2023 and February 2024 of third-party concerns that cargoes supplied by the Dubai-based trader may have originated in Iran.

OFAC said Adani Enterprises conducted Know Your Customer checks on the supplier and affiliated entities involved in the transactions, with no matches found on OFAC’s sanctions lists.

The Treasury Department said Adani Enterprises relied on a 2020 sanctions compliance programme used by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which prohibited Iranian-origin cargo and sanctioned vessels from entering ports controlled by the company.

In July 2023, representatives from the company, including the head of its newly formed LPG unit, met officials from the Dubai-based trading company, according to OFAC. The supplier later informed Adani Enterprises that it could provide LPG through an affiliated entity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.