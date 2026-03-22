Many electric trucks in China are now driverless. Autonomous trucks are particularlly useful in mines and at closed factory sites. China sold "231,000" new energy heavy vehicles in 2025 - an increase of 182%, according to one report. This development is driven by government mandates and by the new battery swapping technology. It takes five minutes to swap batteries. Electric trucks are also substantially cheaper to run than diesel trucks. X | @ErikSolheim