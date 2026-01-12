PM Modi highlights Gujarat’s booming industry and technology
At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra on Sunday, India’s leading industrial players unveiled a series of major investments, reinforcing Gujarat’s standing as a national and global investment hub.
The regional edition of Vibrant Gujarat opened at Marwadi University, Rajkot, aiming to turn the vision of “Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat” into action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day exhibition and conference alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state leaders, touring the sprawling 18,000 sqm venue.
Launched in 2003 by Modi, Vibrant Gujarat has grown into a premier global investors’ platform, attracting world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and international investors. Over two decades, the summit has driven industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, port-led development, and MSME promotion, symbolising Gujarat’s rise from resilience to global competitiveness.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced five major commitments, including doubling the company’s investment in Gujarat to ₹7 trillion over the next five years—up from ₹3.5 trillion in the previous period.
Ambani said the investment will create large-scale employment, expand industrial capabilities, and transform Jamnagar into a global green energy hub.
Key projects include:
World’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar, covering solar, green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and advanced materials.
Multi-gigawatt solar project in Kutch to strengthen India’s long-term energy security.
India’s largest AI-ready data centre and launch of a Jio Intelligence Platform, offering AI services in Indian languages.
Social infrastructure projects, including a world-class hospital in Jamnagar and expanded education facilities across Saurashtra.
Sports initiatives, partnering with the Gujarat government to support Ahmedabad’s 2036 Olympic vision and manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura.
Ambani called this decade “India’s decisive decade”, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for positioning India as a rising global power.
Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani announced a ₹1.5 trillion investment in Mundra over the next five years, creating the world’s largest energy park with a 37-gigawatt capacity.
He highlighted Kutch’s emergence as India’s largest energy hub and reaffirmed the group’s support for the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.
Jyoti CNC Chairman Parakramsinh Jadeja pledged ₹100 billion in manufacturing, R&D, and skill development over five years, supplying advanced machinery for aerospace and defence to strengthen India’s self-reliance.
Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka announced a ₹50 billion investment to build the world’s largest pipeline manufacturing plant in Gujarat, noting Kutch’s transformation from water-scarce land to an industrial powerhouse.
Ambani also unveiled Jio’s AI platform, aimed at providing AI services in regional languages, starting from Gujarat. The initiative includes India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, designed to make AI accessible and affordable for all citizens.
“The platform will enable every citizen to access AI on their own device, in their own language, and every day, making them more productive and efficient,” Ambani said.
These announcements demonstrate how Gujarat is evolving into a national and global hub for green energy, AI, sports, healthcare, and manufacturing, cementing its status as India’s investment engine.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox