Vibrant Gujarat: Ambani’s Reliance to invest ₹7 trillion as Adani, others announce mega deals

PM Modi highlights Gujarat’s booming industry and technology

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, as Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani look on in Rajkot, Gujarat, Sunday, January 11, 2026.
Photo: IANS/PMO

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra on Sunday, India’s leading industrial players unveiled a series of major investments, reinforcing Gujarat’s standing as a national and global investment hub.

The regional edition of Vibrant Gujarat opened at Marwadi University, Rajkot, aiming to turn the vision of “Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat” into action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the five-day exhibition and conference alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state leaders, touring the sprawling 18,000 sqm venue.

Launched in 2003 by Modi, Vibrant Gujarat has grown into a premier global investors’ platform, attracting world leaders, Fortune 500 CEOs, and international investors. Over two decades, the summit has driven industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, port-led development, and MSME promotion, symbolising Gujarat’s rise from resilience to global competitiveness.

Reliance doubles investment to ₹7 trillion

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, announced five major commitments, including doubling the company’s investment in Gujarat to ₹7 trillion over the next five years—up from ₹3.5 trillion in the previous period.

Ambani said the investment will create large-scale employment, expand industrial capabilities, and transform Jamnagar into a global green energy hub.

Key projects include:

  • World’s largest integrated green energy ecosystem in Jamnagar, covering solar, green hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, and advanced materials.

  • Multi-gigawatt solar project in Kutch to strengthen India’s long-term energy security.

  • India’s largest AI-ready data centre and launch of a Jio Intelligence Platform, offering AI services in Indian languages.

  • Social infrastructure projects, including a world-class hospital in Jamnagar and expanded education facilities across Saurashtra.

  • Sports initiatives, partnering with the Gujarat government to support Ahmedabad’s 2036 Olympic vision and manage the Veer Savarkar Multi-Sports Complex in Naranpura.

Ambani called this decade “India’s decisive decade”, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for positioning India as a rising global power.

Adani commits ₹1.5 trillion in Mundra

Adani Ports and SEZ Managing Director Karan Adani announced a ₹1.5 trillion investment in Mundra over the next five years, creating the world’s largest energy park with a 37-gigawatt capacity.

He highlighted Kutch’s emergence as India’s largest energy hub and reaffirmed the group’s support for the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.

Welspun and Jyoti CNC boost industrial footprint

  • Jyoti CNC Chairman Parakramsinh Jadeja pledged ₹100 billion in manufacturing, R&D, and skill development over five years, supplying advanced machinery for aerospace and defence to strengthen India’s self-reliance.

  • Welspun Group Chairman B.K. Goenka announced a ₹50 billion investment to build the world’s largest pipeline manufacturing plant in Gujarat, noting Kutch’s transformation from water-scarce land to an industrial powerhouse.

Jio launches people-first AI platform for India

Ambani also unveiled Jio’s AI platform, aimed at providing AI services in regional languages, starting from Gujarat. The initiative includes India’s largest AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, designed to make AI accessible and affordable for all citizens.

“The platform will enable every citizen to access AI on their own device, in their own language, and every day, making them more productive and efficient,” Ambani said.

Gujarat: From content to commerce, energy, and AI

These announcements demonstrate how Gujarat is evolving into a national and global hub for green energy, AI, sports, healthcare, and manufacturing, cementing its status as India’s investment engine.

