$5-billion US loan to support Philippine nuclear power drive

This aerial view, taken Jan. 19, 2025, shows the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) in the Philippines, built from 1976 to 1983. It was not energised due to safety concerns and allegations of kickbacks. Initially estimated at around $500 million, the project saw its final cost soar to roughly $2.3 billion, paid for by Filipino taxpayers. A case surrounding the BNPP was settled in New York in which the Philippine government agreed to a $100-million settlement. AP