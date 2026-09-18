Flaring of gas from the Noble Viking drill ship during the Camago-3 well blowback as part of the Malampaya Phase 4 project off Palawan, Philippines. The discovery, announced in January, was described as the country's first significant natural-gas find in more than a decade. The Asian nation seeks to bolster local energy sources by ramping up oil and gas exploration. Fossil fuel imports accounted for 52% of the Philippines' total primary energy supply in 2025. Prime Infra