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Philippines: Green power needs to be built with communities' trust, gained through local consent

Hydropower projects face backlash over weak community engagement

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The Philippines already has numerous dams including 15 run-of-the-river systems, currently producing 1.19 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. At least 20 hydropower projects in the pipeline, an unprecedented drive that could potentially ramp up hydropower generation up to 12.74 GW, according to Department of Energy data.
The Philippines already has numerous dams including 15 run-of-the-river systems, currently producing 1.19 gigawatts (GW) of electricity. At least 20 hydropower projects in the pipeline, an unprecedented drive that could potentially ramp up hydropower generation up to 12.74 GW, according to Department of Energy data.
PNA

The Philippines wants cheaper electricity, more renewable energy, and greater energy security.

Yet every time a major pumped-storage hydropower project is proposed, it meets a familiar wall: angry residents, worried church groups, environmental defenders, and accusations of weak consultation.

Over the past five years, publicly documented opposition has centred on at least two major projects: the 1,400-MW Ahunan Pumped Storage Hydropower Project in Pakil, Laguna, and the proposed 300-MW San Roque hydropower project in Malay, Aklan.

Reporting and community records identify multiple protest actions around Ahunan — including a June 2022 protest that led to the arrest of environmental advocate Daisy Macapanpan, a July 5, 2025 indignation rally attended by hundreds, and renewed protests after a November 2025 landslide in Barangay Rizal.

In Aklan, villagers, Indigenous peoples, and environmentalists opposed the San Roque project during a July 26, 2025 public consultation; the Nabaoy barangay council later passed a resolution against it, according to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).

That makes at least several distinct protest actions, consultations, prayer walks, and local-government objections—not a single isolated backlash.

The paradox

Pumped-storage hydropower can support renewable energy by storing surplus solar and wind power, then releasing it when demand rises. It can reduce reliance on costly imported fuel and help stabilize the grid. In principle, it serves the national goal of lower power rates and cleaner energy.

But communities in Pakil and Aklan are not opposing clean energy.

They are opposing projects imposed without trust.

Critics of Ahunan cite tree-cutting on Sierra Madre slopes, risks to the Turumba Spring and "local religious heritage", landslide and seismic concerns.

There are also concerns about restrictions on farmers and Laguna Lake fisherfolk.

In Aklan, opponents warn that the project could damage the Nabaoy watershed and the Northwest Panay Peninsula Natural Park — water sources vital to Boracay and nearby communities, according to Licas.

These are not trivial “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) complaints. They concern water security, disaster risk, livelihoods, culture, and the credibility of environmental review.

How France does it

France’s Electricity pricing generally follows regulated tariffs or market offers.

Some French municipalities hosting nuclear plants historically used local revenues, tax advantages, or negotiated agreements to cut residents’ costs— and occasionally provided free electricity.

While these were local, historical arrangements, rather than a nationwide entitlement or standard benefit, the country's main local-acceptance mechanism is the Commission Locale d’Information, which focuses on nuclear safety, radiation protection, environmental oversight, transparency, and public participation.

The real obstacle

The Philippines, like any other country, cannot meet its energy transition goals if every project becomes a battlefield between developers and communities.

But neither can it meet those goals by treating "local consent" as a bureaucratic formality.

The lesson is simple: renewable energy must be built with communities, not merely near them. Developers must provide transparent impact studies, fair compensation, independent geohazard assessments, enforceable water protections, and genuine public participation. Government regulators must stop treating consultations as box-ticking exercises.

Otherwise, the country will remain trapped between two failures: expensive, fossil-dependent electricity on one side, and stalled clean-energy projects on the other.

The solution is not to abandon hydropower. It is to build it credibly — or lose the public’s permission to build anything at all.

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