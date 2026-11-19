WATER BATTERY: A view of the existing Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) Pumped Storage Hydropower Plant (PSHPP) — a 789-megawatt (MW) facility that straddles the provinces of Laguna Quezon near Manila— the first its kind in Southeast Asia, first energised in 1983. The complex works as a water-powered "mega battery". The $7.8-billion Maton PSHPP, proposed in Apayao province about 560km north of Manila, is designed to work same way as CBK. CBK