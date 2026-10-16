Why national coordination is vital for sustainable industrial growth in the Philippines
Debate over Pax Silica in the Philippine has reached fever-pitch.
All shades of people — from the left to the right, the clergy, greens, industrialists, policy makers, academics, indigenous people advocates — have offered a piece of their minds.
It's a good sign.
Fears and concerns about its negative effect and challenges cannot be brushed aside in favour or sheer investment figures.
Investment announcements do matter. But they are beginnings, not outcomes.
Understanding that promise requires looking beyond individual projects. Artificial intelligence, critical minerals, manufacturing, education, and employment are increasingly connected.
The best way to assess its long-term value is to ask what it should deliver: productive industries, better jobs, more Filipinos staying put (instead of becoming OFWs), stronger enterprises, and the capacity to turn resources into lasting national wealth.
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Understanding that promise requires looking beyond individual projects.
Many have high hopes for the Luzon Industrial Corridor (LEC), under the "Pax Silica" banner. That doesn't mean ignoring its downsides.
Here's what's matters today: AI, critical minerals, manufacturing, education, and employment are increasingly connected.
Decisions about industrial sites affect electricity supply, water access, public revenues, community welfare, and the skills.
Pax Silica is a US-led drive designed to build secure, resilient global supply chains for artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and critical minerals among "allied" nations. The Philippines formally joined the coalition in April 2026, becoming a key Southeast Asian participant alongside countries like the UAE, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the UK, and Singapore.
That makes a binary debate between being “pro-investment” and “anti-investment” inadequate.
The more useful question is what kind of investment advances Philippine development, under what conditions, and with whose participation.
Prof. Cielo Magno’s discussion, “Pax Silica: OK Ba?”, offers a valuable frame: Who captures value, who bears risk, and who governs the bargain? These questions deserve attention before commitments harden into arrangements that become difficult or expensive to change.
The minerals issue illustrates the stakes.
Extracting and exporting resources can generate income, but industrialisation requires more: processing, materials upgrading, manufacturing linkages, technology learning, and capable local suppliers.
Dr Magno knows what she's talking about. A teacher at the UP School of Economics, and a ex-Finance Department assistant secretary, she represents civil society in the multi-stakeholder group of the Philippine Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and a member of the Global Council of Publish What You Pay (PWYP).
The objective, she argues, should be to level up from the "ayuda" economy.
More than an economy, 'ayuda' (Spanish for help/aid) is a culture: people expect to be compensated for doing next to nothing other than to have unquestioned loyalty for politicians whose motives and foul moves with taxpayers' money (Php7+ trillion in the 2027 budget) they conveniently ignore.
The challenge, she explains, is to continue to question the status quo.
That is, expand what Filipinos can produce — not simply accelerate what the country ships abroad, including manpower (i.e. Overseas Filipino workers).
Projects under Pax Silica, she argues, must make economic sense while meeting credible environmental and social standards.
And while domestic processing of critical minerals like nickel (abundant in the Philipines) is good, they cannot become an unquestioned goal regardless of cost.
"We should frame (the Pax Silica debate) in a way that we should also raise the expectations of people,” she told OneNews PH.
"Currently, if we look at the strategy of the government, investment is always just an enumeration of how many investors are coming. But how we’re going to benefit as a country from these investments is unclear."
“It should not be just an enumeration, but a clear direction where we want to take the country as a whole."
This framing, involving everyone, including Sunday cockfighting afficionados and lottery bettors, puts the debate in its proper perspective: Public benefit requires everyone's input and adherence.
Public incentives (i.e. terms of tax/customs leniency for investors), on the other hand should match demonstrable benefits, rather than subsidise activities whose gains accrue mainly elsewhere.
In the Philippines, the industrialisation challenge is akin to the communist insurgency challenge.
The comparison works, especially at the level of governance: both insurgency and industrial underdevelopment involve interconnected problems that no single institution can solve.
The military has an indispensable security role, just as the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has an important investment and estate-development role.
But neither institution, acting alone, can produce the broader conditions required for lasting success. This kind of visioning requires pulling in all stakeholders.
For lasting results, the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC) — the execution of Pax Silica — requires consistent work from a much broader base.
This is why Pax Silica needs a whole-of-nation approach.
The BCDA has an important investment-facilitation role.
But no single agency can resolve the industrial, fiscal, environmental, educational, and geopolitical questions surrounding an initiative of this significance.
National coordination is essential. Participation beyond government is equally important.
BCDA has been exceptionally successful in converting BCG as the new face of Manila, while delivering billions to national coffers. It's achieved remarkable success in converting Clark, too, turning it into an aviation and manufacturing hub.
The New Clark City offers a huge potential, as well as risks.
How to minimise the ris?
Trade and economic planners must strategise. Align investment with industrial priorities. Energy and water authorities must establish realistic supply assumptions.
Environmental regulators must assess cumulative impacts. Education agencies, universities, and technical institutions must prepare workers.
Finance officials must explain the costs and expected returns of incentives.
Local governments, businesses, workers, farmers, indigenous peoples, and affected communities must help shape decisions, not merely receive briefings after major choices have been made.
Beyond simply establishing "hubs" to enable the desired industrial outcomes, consultation is most useful when participants can influence project design, resource allocation, safeguards, and accountability.
For Calabazon, Manila and Central Luzon, for example, this means examining regional benefits and pressures together.
Will new industries boost existing enterprises?
Will infrastructure (such as the $15.5-billion North-South Commuter Rail project) serve surrounding communities?
Can the planned or under-construction pumped-storage hydropower plants supply electricity needed by the investors (data centres) without pinching the pocket of existing consumers?
Will water requirements be met without unfairly shifting costs to households, agriculture, or other businesses?
This can't happen in a low-effort or binary kind of strategising, where only one side (rejection/approval) wins.
Governance succeeds with clear, well-thought-out and measurable plans — a single-minded devotion to execution.
For starters, Manila should publish a framework covering project scope, legal authority, resource requirements, mineral sourcing, incentives, safeguards, and workforce development.
It should identify responsible agencies, consultation processes, measurable targets, and mechanisms for independent review and public reporting.
Local supplier development and technology learning should be negotiated early. Training must precede recruitment, while environmental monitoring and grievance mechanisms must operate throughout implementation. Logistics, the movement of people and goods, should be property thought out, and sufficiently financed.
In many ways the Philippines is already doing this.
But they're currently disjointed.
Success can only measured against public outcomes, rather than what Prof. Magno cites as a simple "enumeration" of investments.
A broader process, however, need not mean paralysis.
Following consultations, hard decisions must be made. This is true, for example, specially in right-of-way (ROW) challenges. Thanks to Philippine Congress, ROW snags are now dealt with more efficiently.
Here's the upside of a whole-of-nation, transparent process: When the rules are clear, and institutions are credible, it helps improve investment certainty while protecting national interests.
In the Philippines, Pax Silica should therefore be taken as a test of governance.
The type that's geared to face 21st century challenges marked by AI, critical minerals, the fragmentation of global supply chains and great power competition.
Its success will be measured not by the deals signed in Washington and Manila, but by whether Filipinos end up with the jobs, skills, and value that the supply chains of the future promise.
The agreement, which makes the country the latest member of a US-led network securing chips and AI supply chains, is not by itself a development strategy.
It is an opening.
Whether it becomes more than it's worth on paper depends on choices Philippine leaders still has to make today and in the days to come.
The opportunity is not simply to host new industries, but to build the local capabilities needed to sustain them.
That requires a national bargain: transparent, coordinated, locally grounded, and accountable to the people whose future it will shape for generations to come.