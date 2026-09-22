Opposition to Pax Silica risks entrenching dependency and protest culture over hard work
The debate over Pax Silica — a US-led initiative to secure semiconductor, artificial intelligence and critical-mineral supply chains with a proposed 1,600-hectare hub in New Clark City, Tarlac — has sharpened into a clash between development advocates and activists who decry the project as another vector of foreign domination.
Yet several recurring lines of criticism leveled against the initiative reveal a deeper contradiction: they indict external actors for ills that are, in large measure, homegrown:
Corruption in the Philippines is real and consequential. The flood-control scandal, midnight budget insertions, ghost projects and kickbacks have recently dominated headlines.
But treating corruption as a symptom of “US imperialism” misdiagnoses the disease.
The rot runs through local patronage networks, dynastic politics and a weak party system that rewards loyalty over competence. And millions of Filipino voters are enabling this malaise.
Activists who blame Washington for Manila’s governance failures overlook how Filipino voters repeatedly empower the same families and fixers who preside over opaque rules and underdevelopment.
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The refrain of “US imperialism” is a tired script that lets critics avoid the hard work of building institutions, educating voters and forging a workable party system.
Instead of proposing alternatives to dynastic politics or outlining how to professionalise the civil service, and pushing for whistleblower protection, some groups default to annual protests and boilerplate condemnations.
That posture is less a strategy than a performance — one that substitutes moral posturing for measurable change.
A pervasive victim mentality — the belief that external forces alone dictate the Philippines’ fate — absolves citizens and leaders of responsibility.
It is easier to blame America, China or “global capital” than to confront the choices that keep the country dependent on raw-material exports and vulnerable to climate shocks.
That mindset, critics argue, is self-defeating: a society that will not trace the origins of its suffering cannot chart a path out of it.
Opponents of Pax Silica warn of data centres’ water and energy demands, potential displacement of "thousands" Aeta communities and the risk of foreign control over strategic industries.
Never mind the fact that there are conflicting figures are to the real number of Aetas (natives) living in and around the 9,450-hectare New Clark City project area in Capas and Bamban, Tarlac.
Never mind if hundreds of them are already integrated into local construction, greening and maintenance jobs amid an ongoing history of conversion from former US military reservation land.
Indigenous groups have raised concerns regarding ancestral land claims, clarity of boundaries, and potential displacement, while the government maintains the footprint utilizes designated state-owned conversion lands rather than officially titled ancestral domains.
Never mind the fact that in this vast archipelago seven times the land area of the Netherlands, vast tracks of land like idle, including those owned by the Catholic Church and other religious groups.
Still, concerns about displacement of Aetas merit closer scrutiny. But the baseline facts should be established. French news agency AFP reported " about 1,000 Aetas" face the prospect of "displacement".
In July, they received a letter from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) warning that the project "could affect your occupied lands".
Where were the Aetas when Pinatubo erupted, during which most of today's protesters actually erupted?
Rejecting the project outright — like what a Filipino Catholic bishop and a cardinal already did — without presenting a credible plan to deliver electricity, water management, high-value jobs or technological upgrading, and long-term solution for communities that face displacement — leaves the Philippines locked in its current role as a supplier of raw materials, most of it to China.
In effect, the “no to Pax Silica” stance preserves dependency while forfeiting the chance to solve complex engineering problems at home.
Some activists frame their opposition as a defense of peace, yet their tactics — from disruptive protests to incendiary language — foster confrontation rather than consensus.
History offers cautionary tales: movements that once claimed to liberate have, in some cases, devolved into internecine violence once power was within reach.
The path to genuine peace, proponents of Pax Silica argue, lies not in perpetual protest but in a disciplined campaign against corruption, opaque rules and the culture of impunity — a fight Filipinos must lead themselves.
Suppose Filipinos collectively say: We don't want data centres because they consume "too much" electricity. And "too much water". Never mind if golf courses actually consumer more water.
Still, the data don't disappear. The likes and the rabbit hole of comments don't disappear. The videos (including those of online mass services) don't disappear.
The cloud accounts don't disappear. Algorithms and doom scrolling don't go away. AI doesn't disappear. Online banking doesn't disappear. GCash + Maya and others don't disappear.
Even the existing 40+ data centres already operating in the Philippines (including those that run UP and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) don't disappear.
E-commerce doesn't disappear. Government digital services don't disappear.
The computation simply has to happen somewhere else.
And that means another country gets the investment, jobs, tax base, technical expertise, fibre infrastructure and supporting ecosystem — while Filipino consumers continue consuming the services.
That is the opportunity-cost side of the argument.
Protest is among democracy’s most useful instruments.
It gives citizens a way to challenge power when institutions fail, expose wrongdoing and force neglected questions into public view.
But protest can also become performance — a ritual of outrage in which visibility substitutes for results.
In the Philippines, where street demonstrations increasingly unfold alongside a political culture already saturated with spectacle. On Friday and over the weekend, groups marched in Manila ahead of the 54th anniversary of Martial Law, while other protests have targeted the Supreme Court and political leaders.
Inside the Senate, meanwhile, the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte continues, with senators still wrestling over fundamental questions such as bank records and the threshold required for conviction.
The parallel is tempting: outside, placards and speeches; inside, arguments, objections and televised exchanges. Both can illuminate public issues.
But neither should be mistaken for accomplishment.
A healthy democracy needs protest. It also needs evidence. It needs institutional work. It needs measurable outcomes.
Criticism becomes less useful when ideological certainty replaces facts, or when people defend a position simply because abandoning it would mean admitting they were wrong. The test should be simple: What changed? What was proved? What was fixed?
Democracy needs fewer performances of righteousness — and more work that survives after the cameras leave.
There is an important factual distinction here.
The Philippine government has said the proposed Pax Silica development in New Clark City (NCC)
is intended as an advanced manufacturing and technology ecosystem, including semiconductor-related and other high-value industries.
BCDA has said it is not simply a giant data-processing centre.
PNA also reported that officials expected small data centres (more like computer servers) operated by locators for their own use, rather than major "hyperscale" data centres being established as the central feature of the Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park. A prospective hyperscaler already rejected Clark, and went to Malaysia instead, says BCDA. The reason: a lack of electricity.
That makes some of the public debate susceptible to a category error: Pax Silica is not equal simply "a massive data centre".
It is being positioned as part of a broader attempt to move the Philippines higher up the semiconductor, AI and advanced-manufacturing value chain.
That distinction is important when assessing environmental claims.
The Philippines shouldn't choose between environmental protection and digital industrialisation. It should demand both.
That is a much stronger environmental position than "data centres are bad because they use water and electricity."
And it avoids the opposite mistake too: assuming that every proposed data centre is automatically beneficial and therefore environmental objections should be ignored.
There is, nevertheless, a legitimate societal question worth asking:
If we want the benefits of the internet, cloud computing, social media and AI, how much physical infrastructure are we prepared to host to support them?
We cannot simultaneously demand unlimited digital services and pretend that the physical infrastructure behind those services should exist somewhere else.
That doesn't make every data-centre project automatically good. It means the debate should move from symbolism to engineering, economics and measurable environmental performance.
Running a country is not a show.
I was an activist who joined numerous anti-US bases marches in the late 1980s and into the 1990s.
So skepticism of foreign influence is not new. The US military left, the bases were converted to civilian use (and squatted on), and now the Americans are back.
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Protesting against the US bases seemed to be the right thing to do back then. Today, a defence partnership with the Americans and like-minded nations to preserve Philippine sovereignty and build our country is a good thing.
Yet the lesson of that era, I would argue, is that ideology alone cannot build a nation.
Diligent planning, hard work and daily grind do.
If the anti-Pax Silica crowd succeeds in killing the initiative, the price will be paid by Filipino children who grow up in a culture that prizes protest over problem-solving and blames outsiders for homegrown failures.
The choice is stark: seize the day and win the war against corruption and underdevelopment, or let ideologues dictate a future of dependency and stagnation.
In that calculus, resisting Pax Silica is not resistance at all — it is surrender.