Documentation gap. Nearly 7,000 House-added projects worth ₱190 billion had no published project attachments.

Public works insertions. About 6,200 DPWH projects worth ₱172 billion, many of them "multipurpose buildings".

Projects plotted at sea. More than 350 farm-to-market roads worth nearly ₱6 billion, some with coordinates in the Celebes Sea and the Philippine "Benham" Rise.

Buildings on the wrong continents. Some buildings appeared to plot to Algeria and Nigeria.

Irrigation costs. More than 200 new irrigation projects worth over ₱7 billion, some with questionable cost estimates. The watchdogs also compared allocations of ₱50–200 million for AI-equipped solar irrigation to bidding documents putting the panels at ₱30,000–40,000 (overpriced).

Health facilities. More than 180 health facilities worth over ₱2 billion were added while overall health facilities funding was cut.

"Ayuda" by referral. The House nearly doubled five aid programs from ₱72 billion to ₱137 billion. Aid often requires a lawmaker’s "guarantee letter" (GL), which makes people asking for financial aid beholden to the incumbent.

Cuts to foreign-assisted projects. About ₱27 billion from the Laguna Lakeshore Road, nearly ₱20 billion from the Metro Manila Subway and ₱15 billion from the North-South Commuter Rail. Numerous Filipino business groups cried foul over these cuts.

Cuts to safety nets. ₱10 billion from pension and gratuity, and ₱7.75 billion from the disaster risk reduction council’s fund.