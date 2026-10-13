UAE’s Dh292.5bn budget is an investment in people

Beyond billions, the budget prioritises education, healthcare, housing, family well-being
Dubai: The true measure of a national budget is not simply how much a government spends, but how that spending improves people’s lives.
By that measure, the UAE’s newly approved Dh292.5 billion federal budget for 2027–2029 sends an important message: economic progress must go hand in hand with social development, family stability and quality of life.
Approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the three-year budget represents a 28.3 per cent increase over the previous budget cycle.
But the significance of this financial commitment goes beyond its size. What stands out is the emphasis on education, healthcare, pensions, housing and social services, sectors that have a direct bearing on the well-being of families and the country’s long-term prosperity.
For 2027 alone, the government has approved spending of Dh90.1 billion, including Dh34.6 billion for social development and pensions. That means more than 38 per cent of federal expenditure will be directed towards areas closely linked to people’s welfare. This is an important statement of priorities.
Education receives approximately Dh16.94 billion in 2027, accounting for 18.8 per cent of the federal budget.
This is not merely an allocation for schools and universities. It is an investment in the UAE’s future workforce, its competitiveness and its ability to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.
As artificial intelligence, automation and digital transformation reshape industries, countries that invest consistently in education will be better positioned to prepare their young people for emerging opportunities.
The UAE’s continued emphasis on education reflects an understanding that human capital is as important to national development as physical infrastructure.
However, the real impact will depend on how effectively these resources improve teaching standards, educational outcomes and the skills young people acquire.
Healthcare is allocated approximately Dh6.04 billion, or 6.7 per cent of the annual budget.
A strong healthcare system is fundamental to a productive society. Accessible and efficient medical services not only protect individuals and families but also strengthen economic resilience.
As the UAE’s population grows and healthcare needs become more complex, sustained investment in medical services, preventive care and modern facilities will remain essential.
Housing deserves particular attention because a secure home is central to family stability.
Although a separate housing allocation for 2027 has not yet been disclosed, the government’s continued emphasis on housing assistance reflects the importance of supporting Emirati families and enabling young people to establish stable households.
Housing support should not be viewed only as a construction or financial assistance programme. It is also a social investment that can strengthen family life and provide greater security for future generations.
With the UAE placing increasing emphasis on family well-being, housing policies will remain an important part of its wider social development strategy.
The budget also provides approximately Dh5.77 billion for pensions and Dh3.96 billion for social affairs.
These allocations are particularly significant because economic development must include those who have contributed to the country’s progress, as well as families who need additional support.
A strong social protection system helps promote financial security, reduce vulnerability and maintain social cohesion.
Pensions provide a measure of stability for retirees, while social welfare programmes can help eligible families meet essential needs.
One of the most important aspects of the three-year budget is that it provides a longer-term framework for planning and implementation.
Instead of looking at public expenditure in isolation each year, federal ministries and institutions can align their priorities with a broader financial strategy extending to 2029. Such an approach can support continuity, improve resource management and allow government entities to plan major programmes more effectively.
The increased allocations reflect the UAE government’s long-term commitment to strengthening public services, enhancing quality of life and ensuring that the benefits of economic progress reach all sections of society.
For families, the budget reinforces continued investment in quality education, accessible healthcare, housing assistance and social protection. These priorities reflect a comprehensive approach to development that places people’s well-being, security and future opportunities at the heart of government planning.
By bringing together economic growth and social development, the budget provides a clear framework for building a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable future.
Over the decades, the UAE has transformed itself into a leading global economic hub through sustained investment in world-class infrastructure, including roads, airports, ports, technology and modern cities.
The latest federal budget builds on these achievements by reinforcing an equally important pillar of national progress: investment in people.
While modern infrastructure creates opportunities and connects the UAE to the world, education empowers future generations, healthcare promotes healthier communities, and housing and social protection strengthen family stability and social cohesion.
Together, these investments reflect the UAE’s integrated approach to development, where economic prosperity and human well-being complement and reinforce each other.
The Dh292.5 billion federal budget is, therefore, much more than a financial roadmap for the next three years. It is a reflection of the leadership’s vision of building a nation where progress is measured not only by economic achievements and world-class infrastructure, but also by the happiness, security and prosperity of its people.
The budget underscores a defining principle of the UAE’s development journey: people remain at the heart of national progress, and investing in their future is the foundation of the country’s continued success.