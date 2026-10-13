UAE’s Dh292.5bn budget is an investment in people

The budget underscores a defining principle of the UAE’s development journey: people remain at the heart of national progress, and investing in their future is the foundation of the country’s continued success.

The Dh292.5 billion federal budget is, therefore, much more than a financial roadmap for the next three years. It is a reflection of the leadership’s vision of building a nation where progress is measured not only by economic achievements and world-class infrastructure, but also by the happiness, security and prosperity of its people.

Instead of looking at public expenditure in isolation each year, federal ministries and institutions can align their priorities with a broader financial strategy extending to 2029. Such an approach can support continuity, improve resource management and allow government entities to plan major programmes more effectively.

These allocations are particularly significant because economic development must include those who have contributed to the country’s progress, as well as families who need additional support.

Housing support should not be viewed only as a construction or financial assistance programme. It is also a social investment that can strengthen family life and provide greater security for future generations.

This is not merely an allocation for schools and universities. It is an investment in the UAE’s future workforce, its competitiveness and its ability to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

For 2027 alone, the government has approved spending of Dh90.1 billion, including Dh34.6 billion for social development and pensions. That means more than 38 per cent of federal expenditure will be directed towards areas closely linked to people’s welfare. This is an important statement of priorities.

But the significance of this financial commitment goes beyond its size. What stands out is the emphasis on education, healthcare, pensions, housing and social services, sectors that have a direct bearing on the well-being of families and the country’s long-term prosperity.

Approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the three-year budget represents a 28.3 per cent increase over the previous budget cycle.

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene since 1997. His insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it. He has been in the business since 1991.