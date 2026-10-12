Sheikh Mohammed says three-year spending rises 28.3% compared with previous period
Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved a Dh292.5 billion federal budget for 2027-2029, with expenditure rising 28.3 per cent compared with the previous three-year period, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said.
Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet also approved the 2027 federal budget, with expenditure of Dh90.1 billion. “Our priorities remain constant and unchanged: education, healthcare, housing, social services, and the quality of life and stability of our citizens,” he said.
“We will continue, under the leadership of my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, may God protect him, to build on our gains, safeguard our achievements and continue working to build the best possible life," the Vice President emphasised.
A breakdown of the 2027 budget shows that social development and pensions account for the largest share of spending at Dh34.6 billion, or 38.4 per cent.
Government affairs will receive Dh29.1 billion, or 32.3 per cent, while Dh17.8 billion, or 19.7 per cent, is allocated to federal expenditure. Financial assets and investments account for Dh5.6 billion, or 6.2 per cent, while infrastructure and economic resources receive Dh3 billion, or 3.4 per cent.