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UAE approves Dh292.5 billion federal budget for 2027-2029

Sheikh Mohammed says three-year spending rises 28.3% compared with previous period

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A breakdown of the 2027 budget shows that social development and pensions account for the largest share of spending at Dh34.6 billion, or 38.4 per cent.
A breakdown of the 2027 budget shows that social development and pensions account for the largest share of spending at Dh34.6 billion, or 38.4 per cent.

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet on Monday approved a Dh292.5 billion federal budget for 2027-2029, with expenditure rising 28.3 per cent compared with the previous three-year period, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet also approved the 2027 federal budget, with expenditure of Dh90.1 billion. “Our priorities remain constant and unchanged: education, healthcare, housing, social services, and the quality of life and stability of our citizens,” he said.

“We will continue, under the leadership of my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, may God protect him, to build on our gains, safeguard our achievements and continue working to build the best possible life," the Vice President emphasised.

A breakdown of the 2027 budget shows that social development and pensions account for the largest share of spending at Dh34.6 billion, or 38.4 per cent.

Government affairs will receive Dh29.1 billion, or 32.3 per cent, while Dh17.8 billion, or 19.7 per cent, is allocated to federal expenditure. Financial assets and investments account for Dh5.6 billion, or 6.2 per cent, while infrastructure and economic resources receive Dh3 billion, or 3.4 per cent.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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