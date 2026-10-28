Nahyan bin Mubarak honours UAE Healthcare Leaders at the Sixth Annual Health Awards 2026

Diversity and innovation shine at UAE's premier healthcare awards event
Dubai: Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, today honoured outstanding healthcare professionals, specialists and institutions in the United Arab Emirates at the sixth Annual Health Awards 2026. Held under his patronage at Grand Hyatt Dubai, the ceremony brought together 1,000 guests, including dignitaries, leaders and representatives from the public and private healthcare sectors.
This year’s awards covered more than 50 categories spanning clinical excellence, surgical innovation, public health, wellness leadership, healthcare education, research and patient care. The ceremony also recognised 15 outstanding UAE nationals for their contributions and growing role in shaping the country’s healthcare system.
Speaking at the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan said: “Now in their sixth cycle, these awards recognise the individuals and institutions whose skill, innovation, and dedication strengthen healthcare in the United Arab Emirates. They remind us that behind every advance in healthcare are people and institutions committed to protecting the lives of others and promoting the wellbeing of society.”
“Our national ambition in the UAE is to have a healthcare system in which knowledge, innovation, compassion, and respect for human dignity come together in the service of every person. The men, women, and institutions we honour today embody these values. They have demonstrated skill, sound judgment, initiative, and dedication. Above all, they have placed the patient at the centre of their work.”
Highlighting the diversity of the country’s healthcare workforce, Sheikh Nahyan said: “As I look at today’s award winners, I am reminded of something important about our country. Men and women of many nationalities work side by side in our healthcare institutions. They bring different languages, cultures, experiences, and traditions, yet they are united by a common purpose: the wellbeing of the patient and the health of society.”
He added: “In healthcare, tolerance and coexistence are not abstract principles. They are lived every day - in the doctor who treats every patient with dignity, the nurse who comforts a family from another culture, and teams consisting of many nationalities working together for a common human purpose. This is tolerance and coexistence in daily practice, and I am delighted to see these values honoured here today.”
Recognising the UAE nationals receiving awards, he said: “I would like to recognize the 15 UAE Nationals who receive this year’s Special Awards. Their achievements confirm the growing strength of Emirati talent in one of the most demanding professions. They carry forward the values of service and responsibility that define our national identity. I hope many young Emiratis will follow their example and choose careers in medicine and the health sciences. Their recognition also honours the families, mentors, and institutions that trained and supported them.”
Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group and Founder and Publisher of Health Magazine, said: “Health Magazine was our first title in 1999, and the Health Awards grew out of it. Today Thumbay Media is the largest magazine publisher in the Northern Emirates, with five titles: Health, Living Gulf, Gulf Pets & Vets, Gulf Education and, coming soon, Gulf Culinary and Hospitality. I thank Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak for his continued patronage and congratulate every winner.”
The Annual Health Awards 2026 were supported by Main Sponsors Modern Pharmacy, MPC (Modern Pharmaceutical Company), Thumbay Pharmacy, Thumbay and City Pharmaceutical Co., with Knight Frank as Knowledge Partner. The event was organised by Thumbay Media.