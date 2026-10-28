Nahyan bin Mubarak honours UAE Healthcare Leaders at the Sixth Annual Health Awards 2026

Recognising the UAE nationals receiving awards, he said: “I would like to recognize the 15 UAE Nationals who receive this year’s Special Awards. Their achievements confirm the growing strength of Emirati talent in one of the most demanding professions. They carry forward the values of service and responsibility that define our national identity. I hope many young Emiratis will follow their example and choose careers in medicine and the health sciences. Their recognition also honours the families, mentors, and institutions that trained and supported them.”