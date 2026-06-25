Philippines now ranks No. 1 in ASEAN for budget transparency: There's a big catch

During an on-site inspection on February 1, 2026, Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon expressed dismay over the stagnation of this flyover project in Albay province, east of Manila. The five-year work stoppage came despite a hefty ₱159 million budget allocation, puzzling locals. The 700-metre flyover, intended to ease traffic congestion along the Maharlika Highway, remains only 12% complete. The unfinished infrastructure stands as a stark reminder of a major challenge in public works oversight. Jay Hilotin | Gulf News | File