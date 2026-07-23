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US House approves $95 billion budget plan with Iran war funding

Trump-aligned spending bill ties Iran war funding to new voting restrictions

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AFP
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Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, leaves the chamber as members debate a series of measures including a continuing resolution to fund the government and a spending package for the Iran war, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, leaves the chamber as members debate a series of measures including a continuing resolution to fund the government and a spending package for the Iran war, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 21, 2026.
AP

The US House of Representatives approved a $95 billion budget framework on Wednesday, with most of the funding earmarked for the Pentagon to fund the war against Iran.

The measure was narrowly approved in a 216-214 vote and now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

The plan provides $73 billion for the armed forces and intelligence agencies, notably to fund operations linked to the war against Iran, as well as $12 billion in aid for farmers affected by President Donald Trump's trade war.

An additional $10 billion would go toward election-related programs as part of Trump's push to enact new nationwide voting restrictions while his broader "SAVE America Act" lacks enough support to proceed.

The budget package represents the party's last major legislative push before November's midterm elections, the outcome of which will determine whether the party retains its majority in Congress and thus continues to shape the remainder of Trump's second term.

Budget framework

The resolution, which for now is only a budget framework, would allow House Republicans -- if it is approved by the Senate -- to draft detailed legislation later in the summer.

The aim would then be to try to pass it in the Senate by a simple majority using an expedited budget procedure, thereby bypassing the usual 60-vote threshold and Democratic opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the measure approved Wednesday "puts Congressional Republicans on a path to enacting two fundamentally simple and crucial goals: securing American elections and strengthening our homeland."

Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, meanwhile, denounced a measure that would allow Trump to finance the continuation of his war against Iran.

"The American people do not want more open-ended, aimless, expensive, and deadly wars in the Middle East. They want the price of basic necessities like food, housing, healthcare, childcare, and gasoline to go down," she said.

The cost of living in the United States is a central issue in the run up to the midterm elections, as inflation remains persistent.

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