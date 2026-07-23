GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US House passes record $1.15 trillion defence bill

Pay raises, Golden Dome project and Iran conflict drive $1.15tn package

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, centre, flanked by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, right, speaks to reporters as the conservative House Freedom Caucus slams the Senate for not acting on the Save America Act at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Florida, centre, flanked by Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, left, and Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina, right, speaks to reporters as the conservative House Freedom Caucus slams the Senate for not acting on the Save America Act at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 25, 2026.
AP

The US House of Representatives narrowly passed an annual defence policy bill on Wednesday that would authorize a record $1.15 trillion in funding for the Pentagon, as the divisive Iran war drags on.

Though it traditionally sees significant bipartisan support, the 2027 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the lower chamber in a 216-212 vote, a sign of the growing polarization under President Donald Trump.

The bill, which must still pass the Senate, provides approximately $250 billion more than the 2026 NDAA, including a 5-7 percent pay raise for service members.

"This legislation provides our brave servicemembers with an overdue pay raise, strengthens our nuclear deterrence and missile defence -- including construction of the Golden Dome," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Trump has sought to develop the so-called Golden Dome missile defence system to protect the US mainland, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome."

The House Armed Services Committee Republicans, in a statement, said the bill would help rebuild "depleted stockpiles," as the United States expends large amounts of projectiles in its war against Iran.

Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, for his part, said he could not vote to give Trump and his Defence chief Pete Hegseth "$1.15 TRILLION for their out-of-control military spending and irresponsible actions."

"The NDAA is a costly, bad bill that funds an illegal war and undermines our democracy," he said.

Trump's prized "SAVE America Act," which would enact new nationwide voting restrictions, was added to the NDAA through a procedural maneuver, raising the ire of Democrats and further complicating the bill's passage in the Senate.

Controversy has also raged in recent weeks over another section of the NDAA that calls for increased cooperation between the United States and Israeli armed forces.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Several families in France have sued TikTok over teen suicides they say are linked to harmful content.

France bans under-15s from social media in landmark 1st

3m read
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth listens during a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Washington. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

Democrats block $1T defence bill in protest over Iran

3m read
The US Chamber of Commerce argued in a new legal challenge that the $100,000 fee is unlawful because it overrides provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that govern the H-1B programme.

Court blocks $100K H-1B fee: Impact for foreign workers

3m read
The U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

US House passes bill to aid Ukraine

4m read