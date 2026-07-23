US House passes record $1.15 trillion defence bill

Pay raises, Golden Dome project and Iran conflict drive $1.15tn package
The US House of Representatives narrowly passed an annual defence policy bill on Wednesday that would authorize a record $1.15 trillion in funding for the Pentagon, as the divisive Iran war drags on.
Though it traditionally sees significant bipartisan support, the 2027 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the lower chamber in a 216-212 vote, a sign of the growing polarization under President Donald Trump.
The bill, which must still pass the Senate, provides approximately $250 billion more than the 2026 NDAA, including a 5-7 percent pay raise for service members.
"This legislation provides our brave servicemembers with an overdue pay raise, strengthens our nuclear deterrence and missile defence -- including construction of the Golden Dome," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.
Trump has sought to develop the so-called Golden Dome missile defence system to protect the US mainland, modeled after Israel's "Iron Dome."
The House Armed Services Committee Republicans, in a statement, said the bill would help rebuild "depleted stockpiles," as the United States expends large amounts of projectiles in its war against Iran.
Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, for his part, said he could not vote to give Trump and his Defence chief Pete Hegseth "$1.15 TRILLION for their out-of-control military spending and irresponsible actions."
"The NDAA is a costly, bad bill that funds an illegal war and undermines our democracy," he said.
Trump's prized "SAVE America Act," which would enact new nationwide voting restrictions, was added to the NDAA through a procedural maneuver, raising the ire of Democrats and further complicating the bill's passage in the Senate.
Controversy has also raged in recent weeks over another section of the NDAA that calls for increased cooperation between the United States and Israeli armed forces.