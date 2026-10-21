b. As part of Congress's power to exercise legislative discretion, and because spending to address budget shortfalls is distinct from spending through unprogrammed appropriations, the conditions governing the use of new revenues, as well as additional government revenues from non-tax sources, for programmed and unprogrammed expenditures must be clearly distinguished. Congress shall be presumed to allocate these new funds to programmed expenditures, unless there are clear and compelling reasons, such as projects with assistance from other countries, to include them in Unprogrammed Appropriations