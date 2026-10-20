Malampaya Fund scam: Philippine Supreme Court rules Ombudsman can probe officials without waiting for COA audit

For the former Palawan officials: The Supreme Court has affirmed the administrative penalties described in its decision, including dismissal, perpetual disqualification from public office and forfeiture of retirement benefits. The ruling upholds the Ombudsman's determination of their administrative liability.

For the Ombudsman: The office may proceed with investigations into alleged wrongdoing without waiting for the COA to finalise an audit concerning the same transactions. It must still independently evaluate the evidence and follow the applicable procedures.

For the COA: The agency retains its independent audit responsibilities. Its findings can support other investigations, but the Ombudsman is not required to treat them as conclusive.