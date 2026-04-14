Philippines: Explosive testimony of Duterte's alleged ex-aide Ramil Madriaga points to misuse of millions of 'intel' funds, money laundering, POGO, drug links

“However, I have never personally opened these accounts or appeared before the said banks to process any application in relation thereto. These were opened by people close to PRRD who informed me that money will be transferred to these accounts for ‘intelligence operations’ and for laundering. I was later instructed to sign entire checkbooks where the amounts and payees are left blank. I agreed to do this because, at the time, I had complete trust in PRRD and his close associates.”