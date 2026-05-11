Philippines: House likely to impeach VP Sara Duterte, Senate math points to acquittal, final outcome remains uncertain — what's next

The calculus shows conviction is considered highly unlikely: Here's why: It's a simple numbers game. The Constitution prescribes as much. Analysts and senators note that Duterte would only need 9 senators voting to acquit (or effectively go against conviction) to fall short of the 16 needed for removal, as prescribed by the 1987Charter.

Alliances Several senators are seen as "reliable" allies or sympathetic (e.g., presidential sister Imee Marcos, Robin Padilla, Bong Go, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Chiz Escudero, Allan Cayetano and others with Duterte ties or past endorsements).

Deciding factor Additional senators may lean toward acquittal or procedural dismissal due to political alignments post livestreamed trial.

In prior proceedings In 2025, the Senate voted strongly (e.g., 19-4) to archive the case, citing Supreme Court rulings on the one-year bar and other issues.