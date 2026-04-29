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Philippines: Death threats and hidden billions unearthed, 'probable cause' found to impeach VP Sara Duterte — Is this the end?

Impeachment 2.0: House's move marks escalation, sets stage for Duterte to face impeachment

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announces her intention to run for the country's presidency in 2028 during a press conference in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on February 18, 2026.
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announces her intention to run for the country's presidency in 2028 during a press conference in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on February 18, 2026.
AFP

Manila: The political firestorm surrounding Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has hit a new boiling point.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the House Committee on Justice voted unanimously to find "probable cause" to impeach the Vice President based on two separate complaints.

This development marks a significant escalation in the ongoing legislative battle, potentially setting the stage for Duterte to face impeachment proceedings for a second time.

The 215 House members who endorsed the impeachment exceeds the required one-third minimum to initiate the process and move the complaint to the Senate for trial.

What happens next?

The committee's decision clears the path for the articles of impeachment to be brought before the full House plenary.

For the case to advance to an impeachment trial in the Senate, at least one-third of the total members of the House of Representatives must vote in favour of the articles.

BY THE NUMBERS: The Philippine House of Representatives has 300+ members. As of April 29, 2026, 215 members of the House endorsed an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. The Philippine Constitution requires a one-third minimum (about 100 endorsements) to initiate the process and move the complaint to the Senate for trial.

Long road

The road to this vote has been long and tumultuous.

Back in February 2025, Duterte faced an initial impeachment attempt centred on allegations of corruption, misuse of confidential funds, and grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

That process was effectively halted in August 2025, when the Philippine Supreme Court ruled the proceedings "unconstitutional" on technical grounds — specifically that multiple impeachment attempts could not be pursued or "initiated" within a single year.

With that one-year immunity period now expired, new complaints have been swiftly filed, reigniting the "political death match" that has paralysed parts of the government.

While Duterte continues to vehemently deny the allegations, the unanimous House committee vote underscores the intense political pressure she faces as she looks toward her 2028 presidential aspirations.

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