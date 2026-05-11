GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines congress in turmoil: House advances impeachment vs Vice President Sara Duterte 257-25-9 as Senate faces leadership coup

Lawmakers split over impeachment, cash sweeteners and charges of political vendetta

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Protesters from progressive groups hold placards during a protest in support of the impeachment of Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte in front of the Congress building in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 11, 2026.
Protesters from progressive groups hold placards during a protest in support of the impeachment of Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte in front of the Congress building in Quezon City, Metro Manila on May 11, 2026.
AFP-TED ALJIBE

Manila: The Philippine House of Representatives erupted in drama on Monday over House Resolution No. 989 — the controversial impeachment initiative tied to Vice President Sara Duterte.

After hours of heated plenary debate, lawmakers voted 257-25-9 (yes, no, abstain) in favour of advancing the measure.

It marks an overwhelming majority of the 300+ member House backing the move to hold the Vice President accountable over allegations tied to misuse of public funds, abuse of authority, covert/suspiciously unexplained wealth and possible constitutional violations.

[An earlier tally of 255-26-9 was updated at around 6.30pm Manila time to reflect 257-25-9, meaning two additional "yes" votes were counted.]

Members who voted "No" alleged the "weaponisation" of the impeachment process, political vendetta, debasing the impeachment standards, deficiencies in the evidence presented in the House Justice Committee hearing against VP Sara Duterte (and her husband Manases Carpio) as well as charges of "hypocrisy" — in which cash incentives and ₱200 million in additional projects per solon were allegedly dangled to each House member who voted "yes" to impeach her.

The allegations could not be independently verified as of posting time.

Twin political earthquakes

The twin political earthquakes — leadership shakeup in the Philippine Senate and the House impeachment vote — unfolded simultaneously in both chambers Monday, exposing the deepening fractures inside the Philippine government, fractured by deeply tribal loyalties.

In the Senate, senior lawmaker Vicente "Tito" Sotto III faces the prospect of being removed as senate president, let us stop pretending this is merely a “leadership change.”

The Cayetano-led bloc is expected to protect the Dutertes now in the upper chamber.

Meanwhile, the House’s overwhelming 255-26-9 vote on House Resolution No. 989 sends an equally powerful message — that despite immense political pressure, and a potential retaliation post-2028, a significant majority of lawmakers believe public officials must answer to the Constitution and the Filipino people.

History will remember this day, May 11, the senators and representatives who chose power — and those who chose principle.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Philippines' ex-President Rodrigo Duterte with his daughter, current Vice President Sara Duterte.

Philippines impeachment trial: What happens on May 11

4m read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte.

Impeachment vs Sara Duterte has enough votes: Coalition

3m read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte (left) and Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Philippines: VP Duterte, Tulfo in dead heat at 46% each

2m read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte announces her intention to run for the country's presidency in 2028 during a press conference in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila on February 18, 2026.

'Probable cause' found to impeach VP Sara Duterte

2m read