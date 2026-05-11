Philippines congress in turmoil: House advances impeachment vs Vice President Sara Duterte 257-25-9 as Senate faces leadership coup

Members who voted "No" alleged the "weaponisation" of the impeachment process, political vendetta, debasing the impeachment standards, deficiencies in the evidence presented in the House Justice Committee hearing against VP Sara Duterte (and her husband Manases Carpio) as well as charges of "hypocrisy" — in which cash incentives and ₱200 million in additional projects per solon were allegedly dangled to each House member who voted "yes" to impeach her.