Philippines congress in turmoil: House advances impeachment vs Vice President Sara Duterte 257-25-9 as Senate faces leadership coup

Lawmakers split over impeachment, cash sweeteners and charges of political vendetta
Manila: The Philippine House of Representatives erupted in drama on Monday over House Resolution No. 989 — the controversial impeachment initiative tied to Vice President Sara Duterte.
After hours of heated plenary debate, lawmakers voted 257-25-9 (yes, no, abstain) in favour of advancing the measure.
It marks an overwhelming majority of the 300+ member House backing the move to hold the Vice President accountable over allegations tied to misuse of public funds, abuse of authority, covert/suspiciously unexplained wealth and possible constitutional violations.
[An earlier tally of 255-26-9 was updated at around 6.30pm Manila time to reflect 257-25-9, meaning two additional "yes" votes were counted.]
Members who voted "No" alleged the "weaponisation" of the impeachment process, political vendetta, debasing the impeachment standards, deficiencies in the evidence presented in the House Justice Committee hearing against VP Sara Duterte (and her husband Manases Carpio) as well as charges of "hypocrisy" — in which cash incentives and ₱200 million in additional projects per solon were allegedly dangled to each House member who voted "yes" to impeach her.
The allegations could not be independently verified as of posting time.
The twin political earthquakes — leadership shakeup in the Philippine Senate and the House impeachment vote — unfolded simultaneously in both chambers Monday, exposing the deepening fractures inside the Philippine government, fractured by deeply tribal loyalties.
In the Senate, senior lawmaker Vicente "Tito" Sotto III faces the prospect of being removed as senate president, let us stop pretending this is merely a “leadership change.”
The Cayetano-led bloc is expected to protect the Dutertes now in the upper chamber.
Meanwhile, the House’s overwhelming 255-26-9 vote on House Resolution No. 989 sends an equally powerful message — that despite immense political pressure, and a potential retaliation post-2028, a significant majority of lawmakers believe public officials must answer to the Constitution and the Filipino people.
History will remember this day, May 11, the senators and representatives who chose power — and those who chose principle.